Apopka, FL

$5K reward offered to help deputies find gunman who killed man near Apopka

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are looking for the gunman who killed a man near Apopka on Friday evening.

Deputies said Albert Gonzalez Jr. was shot and killed at a mobile home park on East 13th Street.

The shooter fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive.

Deputies said the homicide investigation is ongoing and there is no word yet on the identity of the killer.

Anyone with information that can lead deputies to an arrest can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to be eligible to receive a $5,000 reward.

