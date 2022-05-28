Hot Stuff Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another warm and windy day on Monday, then a tricky forecast. Highs will again be above average on Monday, well into the 90s. On Tuesday a cold front arrives and increase the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not until late day, mainly Tuesday night. How far south the cold front will come is still in question, making the temperature forecast trick. It will be cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heavy storms are expected to develop along a stalled frontal boundary in the SE Panhandle beginning late this afternoon. Storms should fire around 4:00 p.m. and quickly intensify. Very large and damaging hail will be possible along with some damaging wind and some localized flooding. A...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on westbound of I-40, resulting Helium Road to be closed for a few hours. According to TxDOT, I-40 westbound will be closed at Helium Road from 9:00 am. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. This allows contractors who need to...
For Memorial Day today, expect higher temperatures, however, not quite as bad as this past weekend. VIDEO: APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 child transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident at the city pool...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Midpoint fire in Oldham County is 60% contained. Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire has burned around 2,000 acres. Fire crews worked overnight. Priorities today are working on the left flank and finishing fireline in some of the rough terrain. Fire officials continue to...
SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Shamrock is issuing a water boil notice. Wheeler County Emergency Management said Shamrock is experiencing multiple water main breaks due to a mechanical regulator failure. After water pressure is restored, officials are asking residents to continue to boil water until the city says...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One week ago West Texas A&M Senior Josh Roche came away a winner in the Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship with a playoff put to seal the victory. “We can relate to a lot were pretty much in the same situation in life and we...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-25) needed a bounce back win after falling in their last two series against the Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers. Amarillo starts their six-game Oil Pan Cup Rivalry series on Monday with a 3-2 win over the Midland RockHounds (21-25). Sod Poodles’...
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Quinceañera Traditions, a new textile exhibit, is opening this week at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. The exhibit will showcase the history, symbolic meaning, and pageantry of The Quinceañera, marking a 15 year old’s journey from girl to woman. This celebration is full of...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite record-high levels of inflation, the 11 universities under the Texas A&M system will see no tuition increase for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Although tuition at WT has risen more than 25 percent since 2013, university President Walter Wendler said the school remains below...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Commissioners Court held a special meeting today, May 31, to discuss the current drought and fire dangers. Potter County has been placed under a burn ban and has enacted a restricted firework ban. “If we could get a really really good soaking rain...
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A child has been transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident occurring at the city pool in Dalhart. The child’s condition is unknown at this time. Due to the severity of this incident the pool is closed until further notice. Dalhart police continue to...
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a woman died after a wreck near Pampa yesterday. At 6:25 p.m., officials said a 2021 GMC Sierra was west on State Highway 152 about three miles west of Pampa. For an unknown reason, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east crossed over...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Stronger Together 5K fundraiser is accepting registrations to help a family who has a child in the NICU. The Stronger Together 5K event will be on June 11 at the West Texas Barbell, with the race starting at 8:00 a.m. and the Family Fun Run at 9:00 a.m.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A month ago City Church’s youth center was broken into twice, resulting in the building being left in ruins, as well as supplies which were collected for the summer camp being stolen or destroyed. After support from the community, the camp was a success and...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A multi-agency task force made 17 DWI arrests during Memorial Weekend. The Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff’s Office conducted a total of 396 traffic stops from Friday evening to Monday morning. Of those traffic stops, DPS said 17...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said one man was arrested Sunday morning after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle around the city. The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West Hastings Avenue and Broadway Drive to a man trying to break into a vehicle.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rising mortgage interest rates are pushing potential first-time home buyers out of the market. Rising home prices, increasing mortgage rates, limited supply and demand ultimately all increase a total monthly mortgage payment. With rates significantly higher than they were a year ago it’s making it extremely...
