Panhandle, TX

Hot Stuff Continues

By Kevin Selle
KFDA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs continue well above average on Sunday. As the ridge of...

www.newschannel10.com

KFDA

Tricky Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another warm and windy day on Monday, then a tricky forecast. Highs will again be above average on Monday, well into the 90s. On Tuesday a cold front arrives and increase the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not until late day, mainly Tuesday night. How far south the cold front will come is still in question, making the temperature forecast trick. It will be cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Alert: Possible severe weather beginning later today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heavy storms are expected to develop along a stalled frontal boundary in the SE Panhandle beginning late this afternoon. Storms should fire around 4:00 p.m. and quickly intensify. Very large and damaging hail will be possible along with some damaging wind and some localized flooding. A...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT crews working on I-40 westbound resulting road closure

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on westbound of I-40, resulting Helium Road to be closed for a few hours. According to TxDOT, I-40 westbound will be closed at Helium Road from 9:00 am. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. This allows contractors who need to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: High Noon on the Square kicks off summer this Wednesday

For Memorial Day today, expect higher temperatures, however, not quite as bad as this past weekend. VIDEO: APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 child transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident at the city pool...
AMARILLO, TX
State
Texas State
City
Panhandle, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Midpoint fire in Oldham County is 60% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Midpoint fire in Oldham County is 60% contained. Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire has burned around 2,000 acres. Fire crews worked overnight. Priorities today are working on the left flank and finishing fireline in some of the rough terrain. Fire officials continue to...
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Shamrock issues water boil notice

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Shamrock is issuing a water boil notice. Wheeler County Emergency Management said Shamrock is experiencing multiple water main breaks due to a mechanical regulator failure. After water pressure is restored, officials are asking residents to continue to boil water until the city says...
SHAMROCK, TX
KFDA

WT’s Roche Excelling on the Course

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One week ago West Texas A&M Senior Josh Roche came away a winner in the Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship with a playoff put to seal the victory. “We can relate to a lot were pretty much in the same situation in life and we...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Sod Poodles battle back in 3-2 win over RockHounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-25) needed a bounce back win after falling in their last two series against the Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers. Amarillo starts their six-game Oil Pan Cup Rivalry series on Monday with a 3-2 win over the Midland RockHounds (21-25). Sod Poodles’...
AMARILLO, TX
#Hot Stuff#Kfda
KFDA

Quinceañera Traditions Exhibit opening at the PPHM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Quinceañera Traditions, a new textile exhibit, is opening this week at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. The exhibit will showcase the history, symbolic meaning, and pageantry of The Quinceañera, marking a 15 year old’s journey from girl to woman. This celebration is full of...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

WT not increasing tuition for 2022 to 2023 academic year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite record-high levels of inflation, the 11 universities under the Texas A&M system will see no tuition increase for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Although tuition at WT has risen more than 25 percent since 2013, university President Walter Wendler said the school remains below...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County placed under burn and restricted firework ban

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Commissioners Court held a special meeting today, May 31, to discuss the current drought and fire dangers. Potter County has been placed under a burn ban and has enacted a restricted firework ban. “If we could get a really really good soaking rain...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFDA

Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a woman died after a wreck near Pampa yesterday. At 6:25 p.m., officials said a 2021 GMC Sierra was west on State Highway 152 about three miles west of Pampa. For an unknown reason, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east crossed over...
GRAY COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Rising mortgage interest rates preventing first-time buyers to qualify for loan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rising mortgage interest rates are pushing potential first-time home buyers out of the market. Rising home prices, increasing mortgage rates, limited supply and demand ultimately all increase a total monthly mortgage payment. With rates significantly higher than they were a year ago it’s making it extremely...
AMARILLO, TX

