Video Games

Nintendo Switch Owners Get a Rare Freebie

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Nintendo is all about some free trials – it's got one running right now for Mario Strikers: Battle League – but those trials typically come with strings attached to them. Sometimes those strings involve people having to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to test out a game,...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Amazon's Comixology Removes In-App Purchases for Android Users, Angering Readers Yet Again

ComiXology users, particularly those who use Android devices, aren't exactly thrilled right now. That's because Amazon has removed in-app purchases for Android uses as a result of policy updates to the Google Play Store. According to CBR, ComiXology announced that Android users will no longer be able to buy comics, graphic novels, manga or subscribe to ComiXology Unlimited as of May 31st when they use the ComiXology app in Android, specifically with the release of app version 4.01. Android users can still read books that are in their libraries, browse, and preview samples within the app.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Xbox's June Update Adds New Achievements Feature

The next monthly update for Xbox consoles adds a new feature centered around achievements that'll allow players to spoil the unlock requirements of secret achievements if they choose to do so. This will make it so that players won't have to look to third-party sources if they want to round out all the achievements for a particular game but aren't sure how to do so, though it's also an optional feature which means those who prefer an extra challenge can still have that, too. This feature is the main attraction of the June update with any other changes included in it beyond "improvements to the speed and reliability of detecting available updates."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Junichi Masuda Leaves Game Freak, Starts New Role at The Pokemon Company

Longtime Pokemon game director Junichi Masuda has left his position at Game Freak, but will still remain working on the Pokemon franchise in an even more important role. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that Junichi Masuda was named the Chief Creative Fellow. In his new role at The Pokemon Company, Masuda "will utilize his deep understanding of the Pokemon brand to develop new services and products at the Pokémon Company, tapping into his years of experience and creative thinking. Masuda was previously the managing director of Game Freak, the developer of the Pokemon core series games, and directed every Pokemon game from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire to Pokemon X and Y. Masuda also directed Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee, as well as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Pokemon Smile to Add New Pokemon This Week

The teeth-brushing game Pokemon Smile will receive a new update later this week, which will add 100 new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that its Pokemon Smile would receive its first update in six months. While the previous update only fixed some bug issues, the new update will add 100 new Pokemon. Based on the promotional image released by The Pokemon Company, it appears that the update will add the 100 Pokemon that first appeared in the Johto region. No other details were announced about the Pokemon Smile update other than that it will be released on Friday, June 3rd.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus June Leak Reveals Next Free Games

As has become increasingly common, the PlayStation Plus free video games for June 2022 have seemingly leaked online ahead of an official reveal. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential -- which is the new baseline tier of PlayStation Plus following the merge of PlayStation Now into the service -- and above will include three different video games for free starting on June 7th.
FIFA
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Creates Custom Blu-ray Covers for Disney+ Shows

One creative Marvel fan has created custom Blu-ray covers for all six of Marvel Studios' Disney+ original shows. Marvel officially kicked off its Disney+ era in 2021 with WandaVision, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, the animated Marvel's What If... ?, Hawkeye, and this year's Moon Knight. All six shows brought something unique to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and can be rewatched again and again on Disney+. However, those loyal fans that rather have physical over digital media will probably find a lot to appreciate with Blu-ray covers custom-made for each individual series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Diablo Immortal Review: Fit for Phones

In just about every way it possibly could've been, Diablo Immortal has been a surprising experience. Its touchscreen interface handles Diablo's ability-based inputs far better than anticipated, the voice acting and sound effects will make you forget you're playing on a mobile device, and there's a welcome number of things to do beyond barreling through the main story. That makes it sting that much more then when you find that, despite its successes, Diablo Immortal's economy couldn't resist reminding you that you're playing a mobile Diablo game filled with bundles and microtransactions as opposed to just a normal Diablo game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Boss Teases More Studio Acquisitions

The boss in charge of Sony's PlayStation brand has teased that the company isn't done just yet with acquiring more studios from around the globe. Over the past year or so, Sony has purchased companies like Bluepoint Games, Housemarque, and Bungie to help bolster the lineup of first-party studios that it has. And while Sony has already spent a considerable amount of money on this front, it sounds like it's very much looking to keep snatching up other companies.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Classic PS2 RPG Remaster Announced

Square Enix announced another remaster this week by unveiling Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered, a game which will be out during Winter 2022 but is currently without a specific release date. It'll be released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms including iOS and Android systems. Square Enix shared a trailer for the game alongside the announcement to show it off as well as some limited info on it for those who aren't familiar with it from its previous releases.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Just Bulldozed Another Sales Milestone

Spy x Family has climbed its way to the top of the anime ladder, and it seems the show has no plans on giving up the spot. After all, Tatsuya Endo's story has amassed an army of fans the world over, and we have Anya to thank. The Forger Family is easy to fall for, after all, and a new report has revealed how much Spy x Family season one is helping the manga with sales.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Explains Why its Main Vigilante Hasn't Shown Up in Full Series

My Hero Academia has officially ended the prequel spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, with its latest chapter, and with that finale explained why Koichi Haimawari's Crawler has yet to be seen in the main series so far! One of the biggest draws of the spin-off series was the fact that it's set several years before the events of Kohei Horikoshi's main manga series, and fans have gotten to see some of the main series' pro heroes in a much different light before their full jump into action in the main series. But there's been a question as to whether or not it's going to work the other way around.
COMICS
ComicBook

Here Are Anime's Best Transformations as Voted by Fans

In the world of anime, no one does transformations better than shonen series. The demographic caters to readers who love nothing more than action, so you can see why power boosts are par for the course. But of course, there are some transformations that stand out compared to the rest.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fortnite Influencers Receive Mysterious Season 3 Teasers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to come to an end on June 4th, and it looks like Epic Games is starting to build hype for the start of Season 3. At least two Fortnite influencers received images from the publisher on Twitter today. The first of these images was received by YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken, while a second image was shared an hour later by Hiper. It's unclear if these images are meant as a teaser for the upcoming "Collision" event, or for the start of the new season. Regardless, the two images have a lot of fans guessing!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg Kickstarter Is Live

The Kickstarter for the new RuneScape tabletop game has launched. Earlier this week, Steamforged launched the Kickstarter for Runescape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, the new cooperative campaign game based on the RuneScape video game franchise. The new game sends players through the kingdoms of Asgarnia and Misthalin as they complete quests and level up their character, all while preparing to defeat the green dragon Elvarg. The game splits time between two "maps." The first is a map of the kingdoms themselves, presenting plenty of locations to explore. Boss fights and combat encounters take place on a zoomed-in map, represented by cards that show various kinds of obstacle and terrains.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 6 New Games Releasing in June

Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be launching on Xbox Game Pass in the early portion of June 2022. To kick off every month, Microsoft tends to announce a slew of titles that will soon be heading to the subscription platform. For June, this trend has proven to be no different, although Microsoft might still be hiding some bigger surprises related to Game Pass for the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Insider Teases Imminent Reveal of "New Project"

A Rockstar Games insider has teased the reveal of a brand new game. Rockstar Games has been rather quiet regarding its next game since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. It was the first brand-new game the developer had released in five years, with the prior game being Grand Theft Auto V. Rockstar is still riding the Grand Theft Auto V wave with re-releases, new content updates, and so forth, but fans are beginning to grow impatient as they look toward the future. Even Red Dead Online fans are growing annoyed as the game stopped receiving noteworthy updates over a year ago.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime Set Goes On Sale Tonight

Earlier this month, LEGO unveiled a partnership with Hasbro on a Transformers G1 Optimus Prime (10302) set that will arrive on June 1st. The official details for the upcoming Transformers LEGO set can be found below, but the big news is that LEGO Optimus Prime features 19 points of articulation that allow the figure to transform from robot mode to truck mode without the need to rebuild. That's a pretty big deal as it is a very rare capability for LEGO sets.
SHOPPING

