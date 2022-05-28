Nintendo Switch Owners Get a Rare Freebie

The next monthly update for Xbox consoles adds a new feature centered around achievements that'll allow players to spoil the unlock requirements of secret achievements if they choose to do so. This will make it so that players won't have to look to third-party sources if they want to round out all the achievements for a particular game but aren't sure how to do so, though it's also an optional feature which means those who prefer an extra challenge can still have that, too. This feature is the main attraction of the June update with any other changes included in it beyond "improvements to the speed and reliability of detecting available updates."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO