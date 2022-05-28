Nintendo Switch Owners Get a Rare Freebie

Longtime Pokemon game director Junichi Masuda has left his position at Game Freak, but will still remain working on the Pokemon franchise in an even more important role. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that Junichi Masuda was named the Chief Creative Fellow. In his new role at The Pokemon Company, Masuda "will utilize his deep understanding of the Pokemon brand to develop new services and products at the Pokémon Company, tapping into his years of experience and creative thinking. Masuda was previously the managing director of Game Freak, the developer of the Pokemon core series games, and directed every Pokemon game from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire to Pokemon X and Y. Masuda also directed Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee, as well as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
