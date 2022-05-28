ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

George Shapiro cause of death latest – ‘Seinfeld’ producer dies aged 91 at home in Beverly Hills

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41V1te_0ftg3t3U00

GEORGE Shapiro, a manager and producer of the hit TV show Seinfeld, died at age 91.

Shapiro worked closely with the late Howard West on the sitcom, which ran for nine seasons in the 1980s and 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYXcl_0ftg3t3U00
Shapiro was 91
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InGmq_0ftg3t3U00
In addition to his work as a producer, Shapiro worked as a manager Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Shapiro and West met as kids attending public school in the Bronx.

The pair met Jerry Seinfeld at comedy clubs in Los Angeles, forming a relationship that would lead to the sitcom.

Together, Shapiro, West, and Seinfeld would be among those who won the 1993 Emmy for best comedy series.

In addition to his work as a producer, Shapiro worked with West as a manager and helped guide the careers of a number of artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxMP9_0ftg3t3U00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJLmd_0ftg3t3U00

Carl Reiner, Andy Kaufman, Gabe Kaplan, Bill Persky & Sam Denoff, Austin & Irma Kalish, Sam Bobrick and Norman Barasch were among the duo's clients.

He died of natural causes in Beverly Hills, according to his publicist.

Shapiro grew up in the Bronx, befriending West from a young age.

“Howie was alone in the schoolyard, sitting on a step near one of the school entrances. I invited him to join me and my friends to play basketball, stickball, curb ball and touch football," Shapiro recalled in an interview, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was love at first sight, and we became best friends since that day. We were partners in buying comic books, we bought our first car together.”

Shapiro spent summers as a lifeguard at a resort in the Poconos, befriending performers and talent agents alike.

He would attend New York University and serve in the US Army before starting his career in the packaging department at William Morris agency.

He took West with him, and the duo transferred to Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22slTY_0ftg3t3U00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QO31n_0ftg3t3U00

In 1973, they began Shapiro/West Associates and started producing films and TV shows and managing clients like Kaufman.

Shapiro is survived by Melody Shapiro, the mother of his three children, as well as those three children, and five grandchildren.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mike Hagerty death: Friends star dies aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May). “With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.Hagerty was best known for starring as Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica,...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Death Row Records Star Singer Jewell Dead at 53

One of the most important singers associated with the famed rap label Death Row Records has passed away. She was 53 years old. The cause of death has not yet been released. Jewell Caples, better known as just Jewell, died on Friday (May 6). She was called “The First Lady of Death Row Records.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
WNCT

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Gabe Kaplan
Person
William Morris
Person
George Shapiro
Person
Andy Kaufman
Person
Carl Reiner
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills#Austin Irma Kalish#New York University
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Val Kilmer’s Health: Everything To Know About His Throat Cancer Battle & How He’s Doing Now

Val Kilmer, 62, is a Hollywood icon who has starred in memorable films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Real Genius, Willow, The Doors, The Ghost and the Darkness, Red Planet, and of course Top Gun. His character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky returns with the current release of Top Gun: Maverick, and with the movie comes renewed interest in the actor. But Val hasn’t had an easy road back to the franchise — the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and the grueling battle nearly cost him his acting career. Here’s what to know about the 7 Below actor’s throat cancer battle and how he’s doing now.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
462K+
Followers
27K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy