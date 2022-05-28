Dry, warm temperatures for New Jersey this Memorial Day weekend

NOW: Sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s.

NEXT: The heat builds back Mon-Tue. Temps up in the 80s and 90s. Taste of summer.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the rest of the Memorial Day weekend in New Jersey will consist of dry conditions and warm temperatures. .

SUNDAY: On Sunday, the day will be very nice with mostly sunny weather around 80 degrees.

On MEMORIAL DAY, the day will be mostly sunny and incredibly hot. It is perfect weather for a swim outside with temperatures in the lower 90s.