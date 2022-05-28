ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

SEC Tournament: No. 1 Tennessee-No. 12 Kentucky score predictions

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeKhY_0ftg1pb000

The Southeastern Conference Tournament is taking place Tuesday-Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Tennessee won the SEC regular season championship and is the No. 1 seed. Texas A&M won the SEC West division and is the No. 2 seed in Hoover.

Mississippi State and Missouri did not qualify for the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee defeated No. 8 Vanderbilt, 10-1, on Thursday. The Vols were victorious against No. 4 LSU, 5-2, on Friday.

Kentucky defeated LSU, 7-2, Saturday in an elimination game. The Wildcats will face Tennessee following the Florida-Texas A&M game at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Tennessee-Kentucky score predictions

  • Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 7, Kentucky 2
  • Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 8, Kentucky 5

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Four-star Vols commit Cade Phillips ready to put on a show

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Tennessee men's basketball picked up a commitment last week from Class of 2023 four-star forward Cade Phillips. He said that choosing the Vols was an easy decision after meeting head coach Rick Barnes and the players. That says a lot coming from a legacy-born player, as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Alabama Football: Toughest Regular Season Games of 2022

Alabama football is gearing up for its 2022 revenge tour, and it will have plenty of obstacles to overcome along the way. Few Alabama football fans would disagree that this is a championship-or-bust season, but national championships don’t come easy. The Crimson Tide’s closest competition in the current landscape...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Rival Coach Makes Opinion On Nick Saban Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has received a lot of criticism over the past two weeks because of his comments about Texas A&M and the current landscape of college football. Florida head coach Billy Napier, however, didn't fall into the trap. Instead, he revealed his very positive opinion of Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Hoover, AL
Basketball
Hoover, AL
Sports
City
Hoover, AL
State
Kentucky State
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Alabama Basketball
Hoover, AL
College Sports
westkentuckystar.com

3.1 quake felt in northwest Tennessee Tuesday morning

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was strong enough to be felt in northwest Tennessee early Tuesday morning. The U.S. Geological Service recorded the tremor at 3:40 am about 8 miles northwest of Newbern in northern Dyer County. According to maps provided by the University of Memphis, it's been one of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Vogue Magazine

Tennessee Congressional Candidate Odessa Kelly Wants to Stand Up For the South

Odessa Kelly is the political archetype of the happy warrior. The social justice advocate, community leader, and East Nashville native is running her rookie campaign against Trump-aligned incumbent Mark Green for Tennessee’s redrawn seventh congressional district, another in a recent spate of gerrymandered districts that has opened the once-fortified Democratic city to Republican conquest. Despite this, Kelly remains undeterred, even ebullient, in her fight for Nashville’s minority and working-class communities.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec West#Sec Tournament#Sec#Texas A M#Lsu#Vols Wire
localmemphis.com

3.1 magnitude earthquake rattles West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There may have been some shaking going on early Tuesday morning in West Tennessee. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook northwest Tennessee around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was less than eight miles from the town of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more. […]
CROSSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WSMV

Tennessee fugitive arrested at U.S. border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police confirmed that a man wanted for murder in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday. MNPD said on Twitter that Darwin Perez-Castellanos, 25, was arrested by United States Border Patrol. He is now in custody in Eagle Pass, TX. Perez-Castellanos is wanted for the Christmas 2021...
wvlt.tv

Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Waives Registration Fee For Renewals

Henry County Clerk Donna Craig has issued this information for motorists:. The Tennessee General Assembly has waived the state registration fee for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals occurring between July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023. • It reduces a portion of state registration fees...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Truth in Sentencing Bill to become law in Tennessee

A new bill requiring some violent criminals to serve 100% of their prison sentence goes into effect July 1st. State Capitol reporter Chelsea Beimfohr, explains who it affects and why Governor Bill Lee hasn't given his stamp of approval.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Abrupt high-level firings rock TWRA

Three upper-level Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials have been fired, including Deputy Director Chris Richardson of Lebanon, who had been considered a leading candidate to assume leadership of the Agency this fall. Reports of the terminations began circulating following a Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting last week. The 13-member...
LEBANON, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy