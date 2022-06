LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is the unofficial start of Summer and it will feel like it. The heat & some humidity will be present today. I do not think it gets too overwhelming with the combination of the two Summer mainstays. There is plenty of time left for those two to get together here in Kentucky. For now, we’ll just see a lower-end run with the two elements.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO