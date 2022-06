A popular City of Poughkeepsie eatery that has been serving breakfast to loyal customers for 43 years is up for sale. Being a city resident in Poughkeepsie, you tend do get comfortable knowing that you have a place nearby serving up some of the best bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches around. Recently I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post in a Poughkeepsie group about a popular of a city favorite. Apparently the eatery was up for sale and the person that posted was sad to hear the news. Many commented on the post that the owner, John, is ready to retire, and that's why the business is up for sale.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO