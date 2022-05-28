Owasso flags at half-staff for Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One-hundred and one doesn’t have the same feeling as a centennial does. Still, the remembrance and reflection are there on Greenwood each May 31. "I reflect on history as a teacher and it teachers me even though we had difficult times back then we have difficult times right now if a community comes together what they can accomplish," said Tyron Walker the owner of Wanda J's.

15 HOURS AGO