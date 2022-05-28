Owasso flags at half-staff for Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One-hundred and one doesn’t have the same feeling as a centennial does. Still, the remembrance and reflection are there on Greenwood each May 31. "I reflect on history as a teacher and it teachers me even though we had difficult times back then we have difficult times right now if a community comes together what they can accomplish," said Tyron Walker the owner of Wanda J's.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa says it does not have enough lifeguards to fully staff its pools, forcing the department to make the decision to only open two city pools per day. Currently, the department only has 14 certified lifeguards. To fully open all city pools...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department says an officer wrangled and relocated a snake for a resident. Officer B. McCall came to the rescue after a resident called to say there was a snake between his front entry door and the screen door. The snake has been...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A Tulsa City Council member is pushing to stop the Cherokee Nation from buying the North Pointe property. The tribe says it is still interested in potentially purchasing the facility, but wants community input to help decide what will best support the tribe's needs and growth in the north Tulsa community.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A few weeks ago, things were looking dire for the lifeguard situation at Tulsa's pools. "Before we had the training this past weekend we probably had around six, most of which were returning," said Omare Jimmerson. Jimmerson says that is 30 short of the 36...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday marks 101 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. It's estimated hundreds of Black Tulsans were killed when a white mob descended on Greenwood in 1921. Throughout the weekend, the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival offered a chance to reflect and learn about what happened...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — At 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, the American Legion will be riding to Fort Gibson National Cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They will meet at the Walmart in Wagoner, located at 410 South Dewey Avenue, and start their journey. All are invited...
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa plans to make a $3.1 million investment into Johnson Park near 61st and Riverside. Savion Thomas, 7, loves hanging out near the monkey bars. "Even though they hurt my hand," he said with a smile. The park is well-loved by so many,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday night was a big milestone for one Green Country family. Father and grandfather, John Rampey, returned home after spending 512 days battling COVID-19 and its lingering symptoms. To make up for lost time, the family threw a party at their home in Sapulpa. "Don't...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Memorial Day, people gathered in Webbers Falls to remember the lives lost there two decades ago. On Memorial Day morning in 2002, a barge rammed the Interstate 40 bridge over the Arkansas River, leaving 14 dead. Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating raced to the...
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Guthrie family found a military tombstone damaged on the side of the highway, now they are looking for the veteran's loved ones. James Graham and his family were driving home on Mother's Day along Highway 105 near Westminster and saw a large piece of concrete in the road.
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Board of Adjustment voted 3-1 against the Cherokee Nation Businesses' plan for a facility to temporarily house refugee children. The plan was to use five buildings at the Cherokee Industrial Plant as a place of refuge for around 2,000 children. "There's a current...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Glenpool woman has died from her injuries after striking her head on something underwater after jumping into Bird Creek in north Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. OHP troopers say that on Sunday, 40-year-old Erica Jimenez jumped into Bird Creek from...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizers say they decided to go ahead and have the gun show at Expo Square in Tulsa this weekend, because it was already scheduled. However, they say the situation down in Texas is weighing heavy on their hearts. “We have to use our good American...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The woman killed during the Memorial Day festival shooting in Taft has been identified as 39-year-old Sharika Bowler. Seven others were injured in the shooting, including two children, whose ages range from nine to 56 years of age. A suspect in the shooting, Skylar Buckner,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Showers with some late afternoon and evening storms are possible today. There is a chance some of those storms could go severe. We will be here watching throughout the afternoon and evening. You know if a raindrop falls anywhere in the state there will be someone at KTUL watching it on the radar.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department gave a driver a ticket for aggravated speeding on Monday. Police say a Gilcrease Patrol Officer saw a Blue Mazda hatchback driving 120 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 75. Because the driver was going 55 mph over the...
UPDATE (2:27 p.m. Tuesday): A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita, Woods, and Woodward. --- TULSA,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's this: "We have to ensure that our students are safe in our schools, that's the number one responsibility of a school," said Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters in a video posted last week on Twitter.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reported that it is currently searching a large area of Grand Lake for a missing Bixby man. GRDA says 48-year-old Troy Young was last seen leaving Cedar Point Marina in his boat around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening. Officers were...
