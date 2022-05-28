ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

GUILTY: Kidnapping Rapist Who Cancelled Plea Deal Convicted In Rampage Through PA, NJ, NY

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjU9d_0ftg0MP400
Luis Figueroa Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: nj.com

An ex-con who kidnapped and raped his ex-girlfriend in Pennsylvania, torched a used car dealership in Paterson and crashed a stolen SUV into police cars on either side of the George Washington Bridge rolled the dice and lost.

After originally pleading guilty to several charges, Luis Figueroa, 41, withdrew his plea and took his chances with federal jurors in Newark. They ended up convicting him following a two-week trial.

So now, instead of the 26-year deal that he originally accepted from the government, Figueroa could be sentenced to nearly 50 years in federal prison.

The rampage had an “almost unimaginable level of violence and depravity,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Figueroa had been wanted on outstanding DWI warrants when he waited outside the Hazleton, PA apartment of his former girlfriend, with whom he had a young child, the morning of June 6, 2014.

“I told you I was going to kill you,” he said after hitting her in the face with a 12-gauge shotgun.

He also tangled with the former girlfriend’s sister, who was eight months pregnant at the time, knocking her down a flight of stairs. Another family member pulled the child into a bedroom for protection.

Figueroa then pointed the shotgun at his ex-girlfriend and forced her into the back seat of his car. He drove to New Jersey, eventually stopping at a rest area near the federal Kittatinny Point Visitor’s Center, 60 miles from Hazelton.

Figueroa got out to ditch the shotgun, and the woman quickly slid into the driver’s seat and drove to a local post office in Warren County. She was bleeding from the head and fading in and out of consciousness responders said at the time.

Back at the rest stop, Figueroa assaulted a national parks service worker, slamming his head against a door and threatening to hurt him worse unless he handed over the keys to his minivan.

Figueroa took the minivan and then drove another 60 miles to Hosanna Motors in Paterson, where he tried trading in the stolen vehicle for an Escalade, authorities said.

When the salesperson refused, Figueroa got a portable gas can, filled it at a nearby service station and then returned to the dealership.

After a brief struggle with a dealership employee, Figueroa doused an office shed with the gasoline and ignited a fire that engulfed it.

He also set himself on fire in the process and extinguished the flames with a garden hose. He then headed to New York in a stolen SUV.

The vehicle later struck a marked Port Authority Suburban with one officer inside at the George Washington Bridge’s upper level toll plaza, pushing it onto a concrete divider.

Figueroa continued across the bridge, hitting a PAPD sedan at the 179th Street ramp.

He abandoned the disabled Cadillac at the ramp to 179th Street and tried to run, but Port Authority police captured him. They also found a machete in the car.

Figueroa was brought to Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment of burns from the dealership fire. Three PAPD officers were treated for cuts and bruises at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck.

Figueroa – who had addresses in Ridgefield and the Bronx when he was arrested -- will continue to remain in custody until he’s sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez in Newark on Sept. 8 in Newark and assigned to a federal prison.

Figueroa will have to serve nearly all of his sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for the investigation leading to the verdict.

He also thanked:

  • Hazelton City, PA police, the Luzerne County, PA, District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police;
  • New Jersey State Police; the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office;
  • the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“All of the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that worked on finding, capturing and prosecuting [Figueroa] did outstanding work in this case,” Sellinger said. “This conviction, and the severe punishment the defendant now faces, should ensure that he is no longer a threat to public safety.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vera Varshavsky and Naazneen Khan of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Newark will handle the sentencing. They secured the guilty verdicts from federal jurors against Figueroa this past week for kidnapping, criminal sexual assault, assaulting a U.S. government employee and firearms possession.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 32

Shawn Jones
3d ago

He has to be mentally ill, filled with anger, hate and demon possessed. How could anyone hurt the mother of your child, push a woman who's 8 months pregnant down a flight of stairs, try to trade in a stolen vehicle, denied the trade in bc the vehicle is stolen; gets angry with the salesperson, sets the business on fire. He doesn't deserve to EVER walk free!

Reply(1)
12
Be Easy
3d ago

He was on a mission to hell did some damage but we won’t ever hear about him again he’s done

Reply
8
Related
MyChesCo

New Jersey Man Sentenced to Prison for Gun Trafficking

NEWARK, NJ — A Union County, New Jersey man was sentenced on May 25, 2022, to 84 months in prison for gun trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Mark Hernandez, aka “Skrap,” 26, of Rahway, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to a three-count information charging him with conspiracy to unlawfully deal in firearms, unlawfully dealing in firearms, and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. Judge Cecchi imposed the sentence in Newark federal court.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Newark, NJ detective trying to stop stolen Mercedes gets hit, police say

NEWARK — A Newark police detective trying to stop a stolen Mercedes Benz was struck by the vehicle, firing his gun in the incident, authorities announced Tuesday evening. The detective was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, following the encounter around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Passaic Street and Oriental Street.
NEWARK, NJ
MyChesCo

New Jersey Man Charged With Theft in Pennsylvania

WILLOW GROVE, PA — A resident of Jersey City, New Jersey has been charged with theft by the Upper Moreland Township Police Department. Authorities state that pn May 18, 2022 at 5:34pm, 38-year-old Geshaun Lamar Hutson was arrested and charged after allegedly stealing $659 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy store located at 1130 Easton Road in Willow Grove, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and using a device to disable security tags.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Newark, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, NJ
City
Teaneck, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Nab Fleeing Teen With Gun

Paterson police detectives quickly chased down a 17-year-old East Orange resident who they said was carrying a handgun. Detectives Luis Roca, Joseph Aboyoun, Brian Culmone, John Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin were on a special detail focusing on reducing violent crime, quality of life offenses and weapons incidents when they spotted the teen at the corner of Union Avenue and Jasper Street over the Memorial Day weekend.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. Attorney General’s Office ID’s officer, decedent, involved in fatal Jersey City shooting

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has identified the officer and the decedent involved in last week’s fatal shooting on the west side of Jersey City. On May 24th, Jersey City police officers responded to the intersection of Communipaw Avenue and West Side Avenue at approximately 11:56 p.m. in response to a 911 call of a domestic dispute involving a man with a gun, the AG’s office said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Figueroa
Person
George Washington
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#George Washington Bridge#Violent Crime#Dwi
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man, 50, Charged In DUI Crash That Killed State Police Telecommunicator

A Camden County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a State Police public safety telecommunicator in Burlington County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police have charged Regis A. Vitale Jr., 50, of Waterford Works, for vehicular homicide as the result of a fatal head-on crash involving Daryl ‘Skip’ Akers Jr., 62, of Bridgeton, the State Police employee.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Two Killed In Franklin Crash

Police are searching for witnesses after two people were killed in a crash in Connecticut. The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 30, on Route 32 near Meeting House Hill Road in the New London County town of Franklin, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Honda...
FRANKLIN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
283K+
Followers
43K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy