Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery County Claims One Life

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Stanton) One person died, and another person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Montgomery County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 34 near the 39-mile marker. Authorities say the passenger, 66-year- old Jeannine Marie Schomburg- Gourley of Stanton, died in the crash. The driver, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton, suffered serious injuries.

According to state police, a gust of wind forced a westbound 2018 Harley Davidson FLHTCUTG Tri-Glide driven by Wendell Gourley off the road to the right and collided with the cable barrier and struck six posts, rolled onto its top, ejecting both occupants.

Air Med transported Wendell Gourley to the UNMC. Jeannine Marie Schomberg-Gourley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

