BPD announces arrest made in connection with Forest Ave. shooting
By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made after a a 31-year-old was shot Friday evening, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Kenneth Nieves, 32, of Buffalo has been accused of shooting the victim around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to the BPD, Nieves was located by a Northwest District detective and was arrested shortly after the […]
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Jamestown man was shot in the abdomen during a home invasion robbery Tuesday morning, according to the Jamestown Police Department. At 3:41 a.m., officers were called to a Prendergast Avenue residence for a report of shots fired. According to the JPD, two male suspects, dressed in all black and […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning following reports that a student brought a gun into the building. Police responded to the call just before 11 a.m. and determined that a seventh grader brought a BB gun into school. The BB gun was […]
JAMESTOWN – A 41-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting on Jamestown’s northside on Tuesday. Jamestown Police responded to shots fired at 1211 Prendergast Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Officers report a man inside the home was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua...
A 41-year-old man has been hospitalized after he got shot during a home invasion robbery early Tuesday in the City of Jamestown. According to the Jamestown Police Department, officers responded to 1211 Prendergast Avenue just before 3:45 AM and discovered that the victim had been shot in the abdomen by one of the suspects. Police say two males dressed in all black who were also armed with firearms reportedly fled the scene after the victim was shot. The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua and then flown by Stat MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. Police say the home invasion was a targeted incident, and the investigation is continuing. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or their anonymous tips line at 716 483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 45-year-old man died after a crash Sunday night. Police said the crash involving a motorcycle happened around 6:30 p.m. at Peckham Street and Madison Street. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling northbound, the wrong way on Madison, which is a...
Rochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security guard who shot and killed a man in self-defense three years ago at the Cedarwood Towers apartments. Santiago was shot to death while driving on Hudson Avenue, near Roycroft Drive. Police say the shots came from a second vehicle. They aren't speculating on a motive, and no one is in custody. Santiago is the city's 26th homicide victim this year.
AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Akron Schools are working with the Akron Police Department to investigate an alleged threat of violence made by a middle school student toward the school, according to the district’s website. “We intend to dismiss school at the normal time today and will continue to have additional police presence as a precautionary […]
ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An officer at Attica Correctional Facility was stabbed in the hand in the facility’s mess hall, while attempting to protect an inmate who was attacked by several other inmates on Friday, according to officials. While an inmate was sitting at a table eating, an officer witnessed another inmate approach him, making […]
Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nine adults and two children escaped from an early morning blaze that spread to multiple houses on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo Fire confirmed that all residents made it out safety. Houses affected were on the corner of Massachusetts and Prospect avenues. Two firefighters are being treated at ECMC after battling the […]
Investigators have released the name of the man who was killed in a fatal shooting in the City of Bradford early Sunday morning. Edward Fomby Jr., 38, of Buffalo, was found dead outside a residence in the city from apparent gunshot wounds. The results of an autopsy are pending. Police...
Even though it was a holiday weekend, New York State Troopers were busy conducting an underage drinking sting in a Western New York County. The operation resulted in one store employee being arrested. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Troopers executed an 'Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative' in Cattaraugus County. Troopers tried to buy alcohol at 15 establishments, with one employee violating New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65- Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
It's been just over two weeks since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. All 10 victims have been laid to rest. Each and every one of them made an impact in the lives of their families as well as in the Buffalo community. Their loved ones are now making sure their deaths weren't in vain.
Comments / 1