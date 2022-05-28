ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD announces arrest made in connection with Forest Ave. shooting

By Adam Duke
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made after a a 31-year-old was shot Friday evening, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Kenneth Nieves, 32, of Buffalo has been accused of shooting the victim around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to the BPD, Nieves was located by a Northwest District detective and was arrested shortly after the […]

