Iowa State

Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Late Monday

mystar106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong to severe storms are expected to develop over parts...

www.mystar106.com

WHO 13

Iowa storm chasers catch flying grain bin on video

HAMILTON COUNTY, IOWA — The National Weather Service on Tuesday is assessing damage from severe storms on Monday night, but two storm chasers have an idea what they saw. “Here comes the tornado!,” Travis Kramme and Nic Hansen yelled on Monday night as they were rolling on a cell phone camera as the storm hit. […]
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Powerful storms rip across state, causing scattered damage, power outages

Storm damage is scattered from one end of Iowa to the other after severe weather rolled through late Monday night and early this morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Krull says at least a dozen counties are reporting damage to trees, roofs and farm outbuildings, with some of the worst of it being found in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Monday's storms did not all come with alerted warnings, but still caused significant damage across central Iowa. The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not believe any tornadoes touched down. Straight-line winds caused damage in Boone and Hamilton counties. No severe thunderstorm warnings or...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Severe Weather May be in the Immediate Future

After a long cool spell, temperatures across north Iowa have warmed up, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Meteorologist Alexis Jimenez at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says with the clashing of cold and warm air masses, there’s an increased risk for rough weather. While parts...
JOHNSTON, IA
State
Iowa State
mystar106.com

Volunteer weather observers are needed

JOHNSTON — The National Weather Service is looking for Iowa volunteers to help be their eyes and ears when severe weather strikes — and for everyday data. Meteorologist Allen Curtis, at the Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re in need of what are known as “weather observers” in several Iowa communities. “We’re looking for people to record temperatures, highs and lows, precipitation, rainfall, snowfall and snow depth, things of that nature,” Curtis says, “and it really becomes important because it ties into things like federal funding.”
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Daylight reveals Iowa storm damage

AUDUBON, Iowa — Memorial Day storms brought damage to parts of Iowa. KCCI is getting several reports of damage to power lines and cattle barns. KCCI'S Nicole Tam reports from Audubon, where a farm was hit hard by some wind.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June. It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like. (credit: CBS) We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal. Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
who13.com

Severe Weather NW Tonight, Central IA Monday night

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in Iowa, mainly tomorrow in Central Iowa, but also overnight tonight in far Northwest Iowa. An area of low pressure will be developing over Nebraska and South Dakota, and will provide support to developing strong thunderstorms both evenings, along with the help of a cold front.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Weather Service Looking for Area Volunteers

The National Weather Service is looking for area volunteers to help be their eyes and ears when severe weather strikes, and for everyday data. Meteorologist Allen Curtis, at the Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re in need of what are known as “weather observers” in several Iowa communities.
JOHNSTON, IA
