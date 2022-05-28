Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Late Monday

JOHNSTON — The National Weather Service is looking for Iowa volunteers to help be their eyes and ears when severe weather strikes — and for everyday data. Meteorologist Allen Curtis, at the Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re in need of what are known as “weather observers” in several Iowa communities. “We’re looking for people to record temperatures, highs and lows, precipitation, rainfall, snowfall and snow depth, things of that nature,” Curtis says, “and it really becomes important because it ties into things like federal funding.”
