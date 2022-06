Brazilian soccer star Neymar has declared national team teammate Vinicius Jr. as the world's best player following his winning goal in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final. Vinicius Jr. scored Real Madrid's lone goal in the 1-0 victory over Liverpool in Paris, getting on the end of a Fede Valverde cross just before the hour mark as Los Blancos held on. Real Madrid's triumph was their 14th Champions League crown. His big performance in the match prompted Neymar to make quite the statement in a season where Karim Benzema has looked like the next Ballon d'Or winner, with Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe also expected to be a contender.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO