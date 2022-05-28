Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broward; Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida South central Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Palm Springs North, or near Miramar, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Miami Gardens and Doral. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

