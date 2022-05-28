ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stringer, MS

Despite valiant fifth inning effort, Stringer falls in Game 2 of State Champiosnhip

By Kevan Lindsey, Jasper County News, Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a valiant effort in the top of the fifth to draw within two runs after going hitless through four innings during Game 2 of the 2A State Championship baseball series, Stringer could not find the magic to force a Game 3, falling to East Union 9-4. “I’m proud...

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (six, nine, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one)
JACKSON, MS
Stringer, MS
Shelton Kance Nicholson

Services for Mr. Shelton Kance Nicholson, age 26, of Richton, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Richton chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Frisco Cemetery with Lance Gavin, Chase Lee, Chase Dewitt, Bobby Oxner, Shawn Burch, Fisher Lindsay, and Justin Lindsay serving as pallbearers.
RICHTON, MS
Carl Winston Turner

Carl Winston Turner, age 93, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence in Soso, Mississippi. Carl was a Christian and a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. He owned and operated a poultry farm for 45 years and also retired from G. B. “Boots” Smith, Inc. He was a “jack of all trades” who could build most anything. Many family members, friends, and his church were recipients of his carpentry skills and talents. Carl began working at a very young age, had an exemplary work ethic, and was blessed to work until he was well into his eighties. His great-grandson, Bryce, summed it up well, “If you knew my Papaw, you loved him. He was one of the hardest workers there were, worked for everything he had, and he was one of the greatest men on this planet. He taught me everything from how to build a house, plumbing and electrical work, to saving money. He was one of a kind and lived a great life. He will be truly missed.”
SOSO, MS
Joyce Shows

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Buck Creek Baptist Church, for Mrs. Joyce Shows, age 72, of Richton. Mrs. Shows passed from this life on May 25, 2022, at her residence. Bro. Greg Hodge will officiate the service with burial to follow in Buck Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Donnie Earl Lewis, Shelton Jenkins, Don McLeod, Alfred Shows, Matthew Bailey, James Clark, Jr. and Dustin Hayes as alternate.
RICHTON, MS
Bro. James “Jimmy” Clark

Bro. James “Jimmy” Clark, 64, of Petal, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. Services will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Vision Baptist Church followed by burial in Morriston Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy was a minister of the gospel that started out preaching...
PETAL, MS
City of Brandon celebrates Memorial Day

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of people gathered in Rankin County to enjoy food, games, and rides during Memorial Day weekend. From CorVettes to Camaros, Hotrods and Rat Rod, all of them could be found in one place. It’s a time to honor the brave with celebration of food, games, and family enjoyment bring together […]
BRANDON, MS
Grady Elton Nevill, III

Grady Elton Nevill, III, 64, of Petal, passed away at the Windham House on Sunday, May 29, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. Grady was a welder and in his spare time, enjoyed...
PETAL, MS
Residents react to gas prices during Memorial holiday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The average price for gas in Mississippi has doubled from a year ago, with the price at the pump going from $2.07 to now $4.17, according to AAA. Despite the increased price, some drivers in the Pine Belt say it hasn’t affected their wallets at all.
HATTIESBURG, MS
"D.J." Marvin Dewayne Dunnam

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Leakesville Missionary Baptist Church in Leakesville for Mr. D. J. Dunnam, age 19, of Leakesville, who died on May 28, 2022. Bro. Wilkey Parker will officiate with burial to follow at Heaven Hills Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be J. T. Dunnam, Brayden Strickland, Kenny Strickland, Austin Turner, Joeseph Dearman, and Kye Seymour. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Blake Fontenot, Kane Beckwith, Toby Stovall and Jonathan Byrd.
LEAKESVILLE, MS
Marion Bruce Morgan

Marion Bruce Morgan, 82, of Laurel, MS passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Monday, April 22, 1940, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home on 1304 B. Ave, Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.. The burial will be at Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel, Mississippi. Bro. Ken Harrison will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LAUREL, MS
Jerry A. Jefcoat Jr.

Jerry A. Jefcoat Jr., 54, of Moselle, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Merit Health (Wesley) in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born Wednesday, December 13, 1967, in Germany. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home...
LAUREL, MS
Joyce H. King

Joyce H. King, 82, moved to her Heavenly home May 31, 2022. She was born May 17, 1940, in Laurel, Mississippi to Horace and Ida Rogers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, Mississippi. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 3, 202,2 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Pastors Jerry Rowley Jr. and David Hagan will officiate.
LAUREL, MS
Patricia Ann Curtin

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Jones & Son Chapel for Mrs. Patricia Ann Curtin, age 50, of Richton who died on May 27, 2022, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Burial will follow in Edwards Cemetery. Mrs. Curtin was preceded in death by...
RICHTON, MS
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering the Allies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lot of service members are buried in military cemeteries like the one in Vicksburg, but there is a much smaller military cemetery in Jackson. Not only is the cemetery not very well known any more, the people buried there are from a chapter of Mississippi history that a lot of folks are not familiar with.
JACKSON, MS
Charles Elloitt Nelson

The visitation for Mr. Charles Elloitt Nelson, will be held on Friday June 3, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Bay Springs Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday June 3, 2022, at Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg, MS. Mr. Charles Elloitt...
BAY SPRINGS, MS

