Despite valiant fifth inning effort, Stringer falls in Game 2 of State Champiosnhip

Carl Winston Turner, age 93, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence in Soso, Mississippi. Carl was a Christian and a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. He owned and operated a poultry farm for 45 years and also retired from G. B. “Boots” Smith, Inc. He was a “jack of all trades” who could build most anything. Many family members, friends, and his church were recipients of his carpentry skills and talents. Carl began working at a very young age, had an exemplary work ethic, and was blessed to work until he was well into his eighties. His great-grandson, Bryce, summed it up well, “If you knew my Papaw, you loved him. He was one of the hardest workers there were, worked for everything he had, and he was one of the greatest men on this planet. He taught me everything from how to build a house, plumbing and electrical work, to saving money. He was one of a kind and lived a great life. He will be truly missed.”

SOSO, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO