Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Police involved in shooting with Scottsbluff homicide suspect

By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
1011now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wy. (KNEP) — Members of the Cheyenne Police Laramie County Joint SWAT Team were involved in an incident that resulted in a use of force action with a Scottsbluff homicide suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, near the 2500 block of East 11th...

www.1011now.com

county17.com

Cheyenne SWAT team shoots, kills murder suspect

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of Cheyenne’s SWAT team shot and killed a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, murder suspect on Saturday after he pulled a firearm, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Davin Darayle Saunders was killed by members of the Cheyenne Police Laramie County Joint SWAT Team around 12:30 p.m. Saturday...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Domestic violence suspect arrested after struggle with Chadron police

It took 2 weeks, but Chadron police finally arrested a suspect in a domestic violence case – although a stun gun was needed to control the man. 45-year old Kenneth Kersey was taken into custody May 25 on charges of Felony Domestic Assault, Assault by Strangulation, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver.
CHADRON, NE
K2 Radio

Bear Relocated After Visit Near Cheyenne Truck Stop

Wyoming Game and Fish officials removed a young black bear from near the Flying J Truckstop on Friday. That's according to a post on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Facebook page. According to the post, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol all helped with the removal effort.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Security Cameras Capture Fatal Plane Crash In Cheyenne On Monday Morning

One person was killed Monday morning when an airplane crashed into a storage unit in Cheyenne, igniting a fire, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The department said an investigation involving multiple agencies revealed the airplane’s lone occupant, its pilot, suffered fatal injuries in the accident. A video from...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week. The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state. The Patrol issued the following statement:. "Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Plane crash in Cheyenne leaves 1 dead

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the scene of a plane crash that killed one person this morning, officials said. The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded at around 8 a.m. today to 616 Crook Ave., where an...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Colorado woman dies in US 85 collision with Freightliner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 32-year-old Colorado woman has died after a collision on US 85 near La Grange. The woman was driving a Toyota Highlander southbound on US 85 when it hit the passenger side of the trailer of a disabled Freightliner, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Freightliner was in the lane of travel, the highway patrol reported.
COLORADO STATE
capcity.news

Colorado man who ran ammo business in Wyoming sentenced for failure to pay employment taxes

CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man who operated an ammunition manufacturing and sales business in Laramie, Wyoming from 2013 to 2016 has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and pay $356,280.37 in restitution for failure to pay employment taxes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming said in a press release Tuesday.
cowboystatedaily.com

$220 Million Gold Mine Project Moving Forward In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Construction of a proposed $220 million gold mine in Laramie County could begin next year, according to a spokesman for the project. Jason Begger, a spokesman for U.S. Gold Corp. told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that while state approval is...
CHEYENNE, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANNER COUNTY, NE
101.9 KING FM

Storms Featuring Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains of southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado late this morning and early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push east and becoming strong. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor today with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong gusty winds through this evening.
CHEYENNE, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY

