ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Man dead after crashing into Ashley Furniture in Redding

By Ariana Powell
actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. - A man died after crashing into Ashley Furniture in Redding while trying to drive away from Redding police on Saturday at around 8:09 a.m. Police attempted to pull over the man who had a felony warrant out for his arrest that issued in May after an investigation was...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 2

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after leading pursuit from Anderson to Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old man was arrested after leading a pursuit from Anderson to the Mount Shasta Mall on Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Police said an officer attempted to pull over Thomas Wooden for a vehicle code violation in the area of Balls Ferry Road and Interstate-5 just before noon.
ANDERSON, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Search and Rescue responds to fatal accident involving Chico man

Plumas County Search and Rescue responded to the scene of a fatal accident on Saturday afternoon May 29. The Quincy office of the California Highway Patrol released a report of the incident this morning May 31. According to the CHP, David Nunley, 72, 0f Chico, was traveling northbound on Peoria...
kymkemp.com

Multi Vehicle Crash in Eureka, One Fled

About 7:53 a.m., four vehicles were involved in a collision at 4th and X Streets at the north end of Eureka. One vehicle left the scene. Reportedly the vehicle that fled was a dark blue SUV. A first responder at the incident reports that one person has minor injuries. Traffic...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

15,000 pounds of trash removed from area off of Airport Road in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - More than 15,000 pounds of trash was removed from an area of Airport Road and Shasta View Drive in Redding last week, the Redding Police Department said. After receiving complaints from citizens of illegal activity and dumping in the area, the Redding Police Department’s Community Work Program (CWPO) responded and removed the trash.
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Accidents
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Anderson for possession of meth for sale

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested after the Anderson Police searched his car and found the materials for methamphetamine sales on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. in Anderson. Anderson Police officers pulled over a car driven by Michael Derek Johnson, 41, of Red Bluff for a code violation. Officers...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion in Cottonwood kills 4 sheep

COTTONWOOD, Calif.- A Cottonwood woman is devastated after a mountain lion slaughtered four of her livestock. The owner tells Action News Now that her sheep means everything to her, and she is worried because the mountain lion is still on the loose. The video owner shared shows the mountain lion...
COTTONWOOD, CA
kymkemp.com

Suspect in Eureka Standoff Identified

This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The suspect from the May 29, 2022 incident on Cousins Street has been identified as 31-year-old Matthew Esparza...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver runs red light, crashes into Jack in the Box in downtown Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A truck crashed into the Jack in the Box on the corner of West 5th Street and Broadway Street in Chico on Monday morning. Police say a vehicle traveling on Broadway ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling through the intersection on West 5th Street.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Traffic Accident#Ashley Furniture
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise police officers now have body cameras

PARADISE, Calif. - Officers in the Paradise Police Department now have body cameras and dash cameras, the police department announced on Tuesday. The Paradise Town Council approved body cameras for its police department back in April. The cameras are built into the officers’ uniforms to prevent the cameras from detaching....
PARADISE, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Release Details About Shelter Cove Water Fatality on Sunday

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A hiker died on Sunday after being swept into the Pacific Ocean near Shelter Cove on the Lost Coast Trail in Humboldt County. The incident began at approximately 2:45 p.m. with a call for two people in the water, one mile north of the Black Sands Beach trailhead. According to Nick Pape, Chief, Shelter Cove Fire, two ocean rescue units and two beach rescue units were deployed as well as numerous other emergency response agency resources.The Shelter Cove Fire beach rescue unit contacted a group of hikers who confirmed that two individuals from their party were swept into the ocean. One patient was actively treading water in the rough waves and one was face down approximately 50-100 yards offshore. The ocean rescue unit deployed a boat and jet ski from the marina and made the five-mile trek to the patients in rough 15-20 foot swells and whitecaps. Both patients were transported back to the marina and awaiting Emergency Medical Technicians. The conscious patient was transferred to an ambulance and treated by EMTs. A landing zone was established at the Shelter Cove airport and the patient was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. Their medical condition is unknown at this time. The second patient was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. This incident is under investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Motorcyclist vs. Tree on Campton Road

According to scanner traffic, a traffic collision occurred on the 4300 block of Campton Road in Eureka between a motorcyclist and a tree. Emergency personnel are responding. City Ambulance is on scene. The dispatcher said that the motorcyclist may be “in the tree”. Please avoid the area if...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Alleged Dollar Tree burglar arrested with help from RPD's K9 'Otto'

REDDING, Calif. — With help from their K9 'Otto', Redding Police Officers arrested a man who had allegedly broken into a Dollar Tree and trashed the store. The security alarm at the Dollar Tree on Athens Ave in Redding was triggered early Sunday morning. According to the Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kymkemp.com

Hayfork Man Captured With Help of K-9 After Redding Burglary

On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 12:23 A.M., Redding Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Dollar Tree, located at 2385 Athens Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers noticed the front door to the business was shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the business was apparent. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the business.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

RPD: Suspect who crashed truck into building had arrest warrant

REDDING, Calif. — At roughly 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Redding police located a man they said had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect, whose name will not be confirmed at this time, was driving a silver Ford F-150 near Canby and Victor Avenue. Police followed him into...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after stabbing attack at Red Bluff City Park

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at Red Bluff City Park. As of Wednesday morning, police said no suspect had been arrested. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from the park on Riverside Way in Red Bluff. Witnesses reported a man trying to stab people.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search resumes Monday in Colusa for missing Sacramento River swimmer

COLUSA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a person who was last seen in the Sacramento River near Levee Park in Colusa Sunday night. Deputies say a person who was not wearing a life jacket was having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the river. The Colusa County...
COLUSA, CA
mendofever.com

Pilot on Life Support After Trying to Protect Girlfriend in Yesterday’s Plane Crash East of Willits

The pilot of the aircraft that crashed yesterday east of Willits is on life support after suffering traumatic head injuries, a close friend of the family told us this morning. Despite initial reporting, yesterday’s plane crash resulted in two parties injured, the pilot and his girlfriend. The pilot reportedly “sacrificed his body for his girlfriend and threw himself on her when he knew the plane was crashing” taking the hardest impact.
WILLITS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing hiker located, rescued by Butte County Sheriff's Department

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker who was last seen near the Middle Fork of the Feather River was located by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. The Helicopter Rescue Technicians were requested to help assist the helicopter and pilots of the Butte County Sheriff’s Department in their search for a missing hiker who was last reported to be in the Middle Fork of the Feather River.

Comments / 0

Community Policy