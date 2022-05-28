ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg Community Days returns for the first time in two years

By John Blinn, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Some are saying that summer officially begins with the return of Greensburg Community Days. Now, the festival has returned for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the festival is back for the first time in two years.

“This is the first year we are hosting the festival since the pandemic, and we are all very excited it is back,” Lydia Kinkaid, Greensburg’s recreation program manager, told TribLIVE reporters.

The event lasted three days, beginning on May 26 and ending on May 28. Food, vendors and live music were all stationed at Lynch Field Park.

Firefighters from different Westmoreland County departments face off in the “Battle of the Barrel,” a returning tradition for the community.

Jeff Jimmerson, known for singing the national anthem before Pittsburgh Penguins games, took the stage on Saturday.

Dry holiday weekend after Saturday morning, warming trend ahead

IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

MacPherson named new chief of staff for Westmoreland Commissioner Chew

Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew’s chief of staff Heather Cordial is leaving her post for a position with the state Department of Environmental Protection. Chew announced on Sunday that Cordial will be replaced by Bob MacPherson of Sewickley. “Heather always had a smile in the commissioners’ suite, and she’ll...
