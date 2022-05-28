Heavy afternoon rain pounds NYC

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Saturday afternoon's heavy rain left tenants at an apartment complex in Rockland County furious.They told CBS2's Astrid Martinez flooding happens often during storms.It was a rough day for quite a few people at the Spring Valley complex due to rain and the flooding of their building. Tenants called the fire chief and police looking for help."We've gone through this. They come here, they pump it out, they leave us to deal with the management and nothing happens," Tanika said.Every unit in the lower level of the complex was inundated with water when rain fell Saturday afternoon."Well,...

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO