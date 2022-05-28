Heavy afternoon rain pounds NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a picturesque Memorial Day, Staten Island’s hot streak is expected to briefly continue before thunderstorms threaten to hit the borough later this week. Tuesday will see a scorching high near 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with a small chance of showers...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Islanders heading to the beach on a summer-like Memorial Day should be prepared for cold water temperatures, the National Weather Service warned. Despite highs expected in the upper-80s on Monday, the agency said the water will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, threatening to cause hypothermia in people unprotected within minutes.
There wasn't any snow on the ground Saturday, but that didn't stop Newark from tying its record for daily snowfall set back in 2004. That's right. New Jersey's largest city tied its "snowfall record" during the latest round of storms to strike the tri-state over Memorial Day weekend. No, it...
LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Hurricane season officially begins Wednesday. It could rival that of 2021, which ushered in a record-breaking 21 named tropical storms. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports the American Red Cross hunkered down in Long Beach preaching preparedness to a nervous community. The Thomas family of Westbury came to the boardwalk in Long Beach to learn more about hurricane season. "We've had such devastating hurricanes, I think it's time that people know exactly what to do," homeowner Allan Thomas said. The Red Cross is holding informational sessions, with warnings that storms are intensifying, and hovering, which is blamed on a warming climate. "The disasters that...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff of summer, and this year, the nearly ideal conditions, especially at the beach, made things feel like summer is here. However, one thing beneath the surface, literally, was cause for some concern. George Herrera, a beachgoer who dipped his toe into the surf […]
NEW YORK — A wild scene inside a New York City bar played out when an opossum found its way inside and needed to be removed. Video obtained by WABC shows Sarah Fulton carrying the marsupial by the scruff of its neck as she walks it out of Temkin’s Bar in Brooklyn.
By Christopher Verga ~ IN THE EARLY MORNING hours of Ash Wednesday, March 7, 1962, the south shore was hit by a nor’easter. Unlike a hurricane, which strikes the coast with brute force but for a brief time, a nor’easter batters the beach for a more extended time. Sometimes lasting over 24 hours, a nor’easter can cause more damage than a hurricane.
Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the sanitation department has an artist in residency. Here's what else is happening:. Despite the rush of people trying to buy expensive apartments in New York City, federal population data indicates that more people are leaving the city or dying than moving here or being born.
TOWN OF CLARKSTOWN – Saturday’s heavy rains hit Rockland County pretty hard. Roads quickly flooded, especially in Clarkstown. In one location, at Congers and Strawtown Roads in New City, cars drove through the flooded intersection. A couple of miles away in New City, Main Street was flooded north...
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Saturday afternoon's heavy rain left tenants at an apartment complex in Rockland County furious.They told CBS2's Astrid Martinez flooding happens often during storms.It was a rough day for quite a few people at the Spring Valley complex due to rain and the flooding of their building. Tenants called the fire chief and police looking for help."We've gone through this. They come here, they pump it out, they leave us to deal with the management and nothing happens," Tanika said.Every unit in the lower level of the complex was inundated with water when rain fell Saturday afternoon."Well,...
Long Island got a taste of Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 film “Jaws” when a shark found itself in a precarious position after it washed up onshore. A quick-thinking commercial fisherman jumped into action to help assist a shark that was struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach at Point Lookout north of the Loop Parkway Bridge in Nassau County.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thousands of bees made their way to lower Manhattan Saturday night and latched on to the side 3 World Trade Center, the NYPD said. Around 8,000 honeybees were seen on a piece of metal attached to the 80-story building, located just a few hundred feet from the Freedom Tower, according to a post on the department’s Twitter feed.
We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
NEW YORK - To avoid hours of jostling, squeezing, leaning, and crouching with the gaggle of photographers pressed up against the western fence of the Tudor City overpass on Monday afternoon into evening, operating engineer Brian climbed a ladder on the other side of the street to reach his camera atop a nine-foot-tall tripod.
In late summer of 2019, Eric Adams was standing over a pile of oily rat corpses, outlining his plan to flush the city of its vermin problem. “Many people have normalized having rats in their community,” the then-Brooklyn Borough President lamented. “The unwillingness to think outside the box and look at new technology is what’s really holding our city back.”
NEW YORK - A shorter commute for LIRR riders could be in the near future. Gov. Kathy Hochul released an update Tuesday on the long-awaited East Side Access Project, now dubbed Grand Central Madison. A quicker direct route from Long Island to Manhattan's East Side could be a wish come...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s pet parents will receive a treat at The Big Park in Mariners Harbor Saturday when the NYPD hosts a community event providing a host of amenities for the borough’s furry residents. The department will be at the park, located at the...
Comments / 0