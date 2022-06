POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Dozens gathered in Pottstown to hold a vigil on Sunday night to remember the five people, including four children, who died after a house exploded last week. The blast leveled the home and damaged eight other houses. The tune of “Amazing Grace” echoed through the Pottstown High School parking lot as residents bowed their heads and fought back tears. “After a seemingly unending series of tragedies that were taking place in our country and in the global community, tragedy hit us at home,” a woman said. Dozens gathered Sunday to honor the lives of four children and their grandmother...

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO