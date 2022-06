Emporia City Commissioners have a pair of jam-packed agendas for their upcoming meeting Wednesday. Commissioners will begin with an action session during which time they may approve a resolution calling for swift action by state and federal leaders to enact more common-sense laws to help reduce the amount of gun violence in the country. The resolution comes just a week after the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, TX, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers last Tuesday.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO