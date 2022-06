GENEVA (AP) — When Ukraine's unusual path through World Cup qualifying resumes this week, it serves as a rejection of the idea that sports and politics must not mix. While Russia was thrown out of qualifying over its war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian national team was given several months extra to prepare for the European playoffs. Now if Ukraine wins two games this week, a team made up of players who mostly have not played a competitive game for six months because of the war at home will be at the World Cup in Qatar in November.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO