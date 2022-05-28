Photo Gallery: Spring Fling concludes

Related
Old Nashville dialect disappearing in the Southern sound
If you were to hear someone talking about the old Nashville sound, you'd probably assume they were referring to the roots of country music. One of our own here at NewsChannel 5 has taken an interest in a different Nashville sound. He's asking where it went.
wilsonpost.com
Ms. Cheap: 22 free things to do this summer (plus 5 free festivals)
The summer calendar, which was pitifully empty the last two years because of COVID-19, is loaded with free fun. Here are my picks of 22 free (and interesting) things to do — concerts, hikes, festivals, puppet shows, history offerings, water fun, movies, culture and more. And they’re all free!
You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee
Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
insideradio.com
EMF Breaks Ground On New Nashville-Area Headquarters.
Christian media group Educational Media Foundation has officially broken ground on its new global headquarters in Tennessee. Industry guests, community partners, and government officials joined EMF’s board of directors, leadership team, and staff members for an on-site celebration on Friday, May 27 where construction of a new office building and worship center will soon begin. The site is located in the Berry Farms community of Franklin outside of Nashville.
Landslide threat may be growing in Nashville
As heavy rainfall events increase in frequency and rapid growth continues, landslides may soon become an even bigger concern.
wvlt.tv
FIRST ALERT: A first look at the storm potential on Thursday
The Admirals defeat Houston, 4-1, for the Class 4-A state championship, the 11th in program history. Congratulations to coach Matt Buckner and the Admirals. Big South Fork officials searching for burglary, theft suspects. Updated: 6 hours ago. As of now, National Park Service rangers collected fingerprints left at the scene,...
Nashville Parent
Music City Grand Prix Adds New Events for Fans
IndyCar racing will be back for its second year and fans can expect a totally new experience for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Last year, the inaugural event drew a crowd of more than 100,000 people. The track took competitors around Nissan Stadium and over the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge in downtown Nashville.
Black Tap coming to Music City
Black Tap burger joint, owned by husband and wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, has announced it is coming to Nashville.
WSMV
Vanderbilt selected for 16th straight NCAA baseball tourney
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt baseball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th straight season. The Commodores are the No. 2 seed in the Corvallis, Oregon, region, the home of Oregon State, after finishing the season with a 36-21 record. Vanderbilt will face San Diego (36-18)...
Remember When Alan Jackson Sold His Stunning Southern Manor Home? [Pictures]
Alan Jackson is a man who knows how to live the good life. The country icon built a staggering Southern manor home for his family just outside of Nashville after he became one of the most successful artists in country music, and when he sold it in 2010, it marked one of the most expensive sales of a private residence in Nashville.
Crossville Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date
It's officially almost Beaver Nuggets time in Tennessee. The first Buc-ee's location in the state is opening in late June just ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend.
6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more. […]
WSMV
Murfreesboro family without AC in apartment for weeks
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family said they have been without air conditioning in their apartment for weeks, all this as temperatures heat up Monday and are expected to rise during the week. Brandy Paris and her family live in Waterford Place. She said they have been without air...
Popular Steakhouse Opening First Tennessee Location In Nashville
Nashville's newest steakhouse is set to open in June.
wgnsradio.com
MTCS Names Head Boys Basketball Coach
Middle Tennessee Christian School is pleased to announce the hiring of Greg Eubanks as our next high school boys basketball head coach. Coach Eubanks comes to MTCS after spending the last three seasons as the boys basketball head coach and athletic director at Harding Academy in Memphis. Eubanks will be making his return to Middle Tennessee where he previously served on the high school boys basketball staff at Ensworth School from 2010-2019. During that time he helped lead the Tigers to four state championship victories. Coach Eubanks also spent one season as an assistant coach for the Faulkner University men’s basketball team.
murfreesborotn.gov
"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park
Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
Eater
Where to Eat Finger-Licking Barbecue in Nashville
Search for “best barbecue in Nashville,” and a deluge of meat-laden options will inevitably appear, causing many to break out in a preemptive (anxious) case of the meat sweats. But as everyone knows, not all barbecue is created equal. So rather than throwing together a comprehensive guide of where one can purchase smoked meats here in Middle Tennessee, this is a guide to ten of the best all-around barbecue joints the city has to offer. From pulled pork to Texas brisket and spicy sausage links, these standout smoked meat sources are some of Nashville’s best.
WSMV
Country Music star contributes large donation to park
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music Singer Jake Owen knows what it’s’ like to have a number one hit. Recently his single “Made for You” did just that. Out in Kingston Springs, just west of Nashville, where he lives, the song means a little more, considering what his recent donation MADE for the kids there.
clarksvillenow.com
Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on College Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Monday night on College Street. At about 9:21 p.m., the motorcycle crashed with another vehicle at 1361 College St., in front of B&L Market, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorcyclist was taken by...
Sunday alcohol advocate captures history of first sales
After he convinced city council it was time to rescind Hopkinsville’s 63-year-old prohibition on Sunday alcohol sales, Daniel Brechwald wanted to claim a piece of local history on the first day of legal sales. He started Sunday morning at Charlie’s Wines & Spirits on North Main Street. When the...
