Tracking warm and windy conditions for the remainder of Memorial weekend

TODAY: A line of northeastward marching thunderstorms producing heavy rain this morning will continue to slowly push southeastward. This will bring repeated heavy rainfall in some communities, lending to flooding problems throughout the morning. Be mindful of areas that are prone to flooding, and never drive through standing water. The severe threat is largely over, but a strong storm cannot be ruled out ahead of the line, where some storm energy remains. This activity will make it out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon, with a relative lull in precipitation settling in behind it. More showers and storms are expected this afternoon, with any stronger storms staying south of this morning's front, which should keep it confined to the I-44 corridor. Temperatures will be cool today; only climbing into the mid 70s.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO