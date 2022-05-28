ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Tracking warm and windy conditions for the remainder of Memorial weekend

By Chance Gotsch
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Temperatures will slowly fall to the mid-60's tonight with gusty winds out of the south reaching up to 25 mph. Skies remain partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Sunday looks to be partly cloudy...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Tracking a wet Wednesday before sunshine wraps up the week

TODAY: A line of northeastward marching thunderstorms producing heavy rain this morning will continue to slowly push southeastward. This will bring repeated heavy rainfall in some communities, lending to flooding problems throughout the morning. Be mindful of areas that are prone to flooding, and never drive through standing water. The severe threat is largely over, but a strong storm cannot be ruled out ahead of the line, where some storm energy remains. This activity will make it out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon, with a relative lull in precipitation settling in behind it. More showers and storms are expected this afternoon, with any stronger storms staying south of this morning's front, which should keep it confined to the I-44 corridor. Temperatures will be cool today; only climbing into the mid 70s.
MISSOURI STATE
933kwto.com

Large Hail and Damaging Winds Possible Tuesday Night in the Ozarks

Hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour are possible with storms in the Ozarks Tuesday evening and overnight Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service says thunderstorm chances will increase through the late afternoon and evening hours. The better chance for...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking strong to severe Tuesday afternoon storms

Tonight: Winds continue to remain gusty out of the south at 10-15 mph. Temperatures remain on the warmer side for the overnight low bottoming out just above 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow: The morning hours begin warm and partly cloudy with temperatures quickly warming back to the 80's...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a sunny and windy Memorial Day before Tuesday storms

Tonight: Winds remain gusty out of the southwest Sunday night with clear skies. The overnight low falls to 68 degrees. Tomorrow: Temperatures quickly pick back up along with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Highs look to top out around 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine. The UV index soars to a 9.6 meaning burn times can occur in just 20 minutes if not properly equipped with SPF 30 or more.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
mymoinfo.com

Earthquakes Impact Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) The U-S Geological Survey reports two earthquakes centered in northwestern Tennessee were felt in Missouri. The federal agency says it received almost 50 calls from people who felt the quakes. The first was recorded this morning at 3:00 a-m and registered at a magnitude of two-point-four. The second was...
FARMINGTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day
KYTV

Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol is investigating a boating incident with injuries at Lake of the Ozarks. According to MSHP, it happened at the 3-mile marker of the Grand Glaize. The driver and a juvenile suffered moderate injuries. Another juvenile suffered minor injuries.
ACCIDENTS
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Has a Helpful Map Showing You Where Bears are Sighted

We know that the bear population in Missouri is increasing, but it's a big state and hard to keep track of exactly where the bears are. Thanks to a helpful Missouri map, now you can keep track of the sightings of these apex predators. The Missouri Department of Conservation has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
SEDALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

How dermatologists suggest removing a tick from your body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ticks are small insect-like creatures that live in heavily wooded or grassy areas. They can attach to a person’s skin and feed on their blood. Most ticks do not carry diseases, however, some do and that can cause someone to become seriously ill. Here are some tips on how to remove a […]
mymoinfo.com

Arkansas Man Seriously Injured in Wayne County Motorcycle Crash

(Wappapello) A man from Searcy, Arkansas was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening in Wayne County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on ‘T’ Highway, two miles east of Wappapello, when 72-year-old Dennis Lape was driving a Harley-Davidson Free Wheeler when the 3-wheeled bike ran off the road and overturned.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
themissouritimes.com

New emergency alert app could be coming to Missouri schools

Jefferson City — A new system for reporting armed intruders may be— coming to Missouri school districts by the fall semester. The process for implementing the system is on hold until Gov. Mike Parson signs off on Missouri’s budget. $1.9 million of state money was set aside...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

2 dead in late night crashes in Franklin, St. Francois Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy