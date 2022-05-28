ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Optimist Players of 2022 Season May 25th game

By RRspin Sports
 3 days ago

HALIFAX ACADEMY - CHRISTOPHER REED / JASPER FERRELL. QUALITY LANDSCAPE - WESTON POWERS / EASTON...

WITN

Terquavion Smith announces he is returning to NC State next season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Farmville Central star Terquavion Smith announced he will return to NC State after testing the waters for the upcoming NBA Draft. Smith went to the NBA Draft combine and also traveled to work out for NBA teams to see where he might fall if he were to turn pro. He announced on Instagram he was coming back to school.
WRAL

NC State Fans are Cowards

None of them have showed their faces here since State was rightly kept out of the post season. All of them that post here are cowards. Larry: ChampionshipU May 31, 5:35 p.m. Yep, they run and hide when they don’t have the opportunity to celebrate mediocrity, since of course, big 3 championships aren’t an option. I’m gonna miss sweet tiny pp and his obsessiveness, rambling and stalking of everything UNC!
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Matas Buzelis trending toward Tar Heels?

A commitment from five-star wing Matas Buzelis could make the UNC basketball recruiting class of 2023 one of the best we’ve ever seen. One of the highest-rated and most sought-after high school basketball players in the class of 2023, Matas Buzelis has become a household name among coaches and scouts in the summer leading up to his senior season at Brewster Academy.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Joseph Walter 'Joe' Thomas

Joseph Walter “Joe” Thomas, 75, of Roanoke Rapids died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at ECU Health North Hospital. Joe was born February 5, 1947 in Wilson County, the son of Hubert Roland Thomas and Margaret Jane Bullock Thomas, whom Joe loved dearly. They preceded him in death. Joe...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina

If you love a good steak, but don't like cooking, or you simply like to treat yourself to a nice dinner from time to time, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whether you live in the city or simply come here often, you should definitely try these places next time you are in the area. All of them are great choices for a nice, casual dinner with friends or family, but also amazing restaurants for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions, based on what various customers have shared online:
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

What happened to University of Mount Olive at Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you routinely drive between Beaufort County and Pitt County, you might be familiar with the University of Mount Olive at Washington sign on Hwy. 264. Mount Olive’s Washington satellite location opened in 2005 and celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2015. But the building has been vacant for a couple of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Ministry holds May gathering

The Ladies Day Out Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at Cracker Barrel in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, May 19, for its May gathering. Twenty-one ladies enjoyed a time of prayer, a meal and fellowship. Some of the ladies shared their favorite Woman of the Bible to represent the Mother’s/Women’s Day celebration. Later, the ladies enjoyed shopping and fellowshipping as they relaxed in the rocking chairs and taking photos for future walks down memory lane. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Elder Sophia Jefferson, Shirley Bullock, Rebecca Solomon, Gertie Downey, Brenda Waiters, Diane Howell, Ruby Downey 2 and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Arvella Scott, Lottie Hargrove, Cora Fogg, Martha Williams, Johanna Harrison, Ruby Downey and Linda Byrd-Russ.; third row: Minister Mary Terry, Catherine Hunt, Ann L. Jones, Margaret Alexander, Vivian J. Joseph and Patricia Russell.
SOUTH HILL, VA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Generates $6.7 Million in Direct Economic Impact for Wake County in North Carolina

More than $6 million in direct economic impact was generated with the 2022 edition of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh. In a press release shared Tuesday, it was revealed that this year’s fest—held across two days in April at Dorothea Dix Park—resulted in a combined attendance count of 80,000. The economic impact figure, meanwhile, is said to represent a “conservative estimate” comprised of tourism-related impact alone. The 2022 festival generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact within Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Job opportunities are dropping in Triangle – but talent shortage remains

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The demand for talent continues to outweigh the supply of job seekers in the Triangle area. According to March 2022 data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, there are about 0.8 job seekers per opening in the state’s North Central Prosperity Zone, which includes the Triangle region.
JOBS
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
WSET

Three shot as hundreds gather at Halifax County party: sheriff

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people were shot early Sunday morning as about 200 people gathered for a party in Halifax County, according to the sheriff. Numerous people fired gunshots after the party started to wind down, Halifax County Sheriff Fred S. Clark said. The three people shot...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

