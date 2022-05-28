ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IN

Silver Alert canceled for 12-year-old missing from Cass County

By Matt Christy
 5 days ago

UPDATE:

WALTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old missing out of Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department said the child was located and is safe.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the boy is described as being a white male, 5 foot tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with black knee patches, and white high top tennis shoes.

The boy is missing from Walton and was last seen on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at (574) 722-6060 or 911.

NOTE: The boy’s identity was removed from the story for privacy purposes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

