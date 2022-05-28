ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleeping woman, 62, shot by random gunfire in NE Portland

By Jami Seymore, Tim Steele
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 62-year-old woman was shot in the arm as she slept in her own home in Northeast Portland by random gunfire that pierced her window.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday morning around NE 11th and Buffalo, not far from Woodlawn School, police said. Investigators found 2 different calibers of shell casings and placed nearly 2 dozen evidence markers in the street outside the home.

There is no evidence the woman was the intended target of the shooting, authorities told KOIN 6 News. The woman is expected to recover.

At least 3 vehicles were also hit by bullets in the incident, but no one else was injured.

A sleeping woman was wounded and cars were struck when gunfire erupted near NE 11th and Buffalo in the early hours of May 28, 2022 (KOIN)

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

9 other shootings in 24-hour period

There were 9 other shooting incidents in a 24-hour period, Portland police said late Saturday afternoon.

The shootings began just before 3 a.m. Friday and continued until just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

PPB provided this chronology for the events:

Friday

2:57 a.m., SE 128th and Sherman: A group of people confronted each other and shots were fired. One person was seriously hurt and another critically wounded.

3:49 a.m., 700 block of NE 92nd : A resident confronted someone breaking into a car. The suspect fired at the resident but no one was hurt.

5:57 a.m., 7900 bock NE 21st: A worker collecting a scrap metal trash bin found someone inside and told the person to leave. That person fired a shot and fled before being caught. No one was hurt.

6:03 a.m., 7100 block of N. Columbia Boulevard. A man was found dead in the St. Johns neighborhood following a shooting Friday morning, authorities said.

Two people were shot, one critically wounded, in the 4800 block of NE Hawthorne, May 28, 2022 (KOIN)

12:25 p.m., NE 104th and Wygant : A shot was fired at a homeless camp over a motor vehicle that may have been stolen. No one hurt.

5:45 p.m., N. Midway and Richards Street: Two people shot following a verbal dispute at a homeless camp. A woman leaving a tent was hit by a bullet and suffered a serious injury. The other person was treated and released from a hospital. Investigation ongoing.

6:04 p.m., 3700 block SE 71st: After shots were fired, a victim walked into a hospital for treatment and has already been released. Investigation continues.

10:49 p.m., SE Holgate and 113th: A person seeking treatment at a hospital reported being robbed at gunpoint. But no corroboration has yet been established. Investigation continues.

Saturday

12:20 a.m., 7000 block NE 11th Street: Gunfire erupted on the street and sidewalk in this neighborhood. More than 20 shell casings were recovered. A sleeping woman, 62, was hit by a random bullet in her arm and is expected to recover. Active investigation continues.

1:06 a.m., 4800 block SE Hawthorne: Two people were hurt, one critically, in the 4800 block of SE Hawthorne. Homes were also damaged in the shooting. The ECST investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing, authorities said.

Then, about 12 hours later, another shooting happened in the 5400 block of SE Schiller Street. One man was shot in an apartment but the injuries were not life-threatening. The man was taken to the hospital by a private car but there is no suspect information.

Comments / 7

Pups
3d ago

Portland needs new leadership that will be tough on crime. Too many homicides, vehicle thefts, burglaries, other thefts. Longer jail time and other deterences needed instead of catch and release!

Reply
16
PETER GARCIA
3d ago

Looks like Wheeler and Hardiseys criminal friends are at it again...

Reply(2)
17
