Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant disagreed with Draymond Green’s take that Steph Curry not winning Finals MVP was due to being double-teamed. The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. They had made it to the Finals six times in the past eight years, winning three Larry O’Brien Trophies. But when it comes to NBA Finals MVP awards, Stephen Curry shockingly has none.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO