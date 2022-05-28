ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Calling: Music resumes after severe weather forced fans to evacuate

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago

BOSTON — Severe weather including lightning canceled some Saturday afternoon performances at the Boston Calling music festival, but by Saturday evening the shows resumed.

Festival organizers reopened the venue at 5:30 p.m. after fans were forced to evacuate due to lightning that was reported close to the Harvard Athletic Complex. People were being advised to seek shelter at the venue, or in Harvard Square.

A photo taken from outside the venue at 4:00 p.m. showed one of the empty stages. Shows on Saturday started at around 1:30 p.m. and are scheduled to continue through the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAHLc_0ftfusou00
A photo taken from outside the venue at 4:00 p.m. showed one of the empty stages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166DDo_0ftfusou00
Boston Calling weather alert

[ Tracking Storms This Afternoon ]

The rain moved in fast just around 3:30 p.m.

Severe weather alert at the Boston Calling music festival Severe weather alert at the Boston Calling music festival

Those who exited were allowed back in by festival organizers.

The three-day festival opened Friday and goes through Sunday.

The event also includes 30+ local food vendors as well as musical acts.

The headliner for Saturday night is Nine Inch Nails. It will be the second night of headlining for the band.

The original Saturday headliner, The Strokes, had to bow out due to a COVID case.

[ Boston Calling: Saturday headliner ‘The Strokes’ cancels appearance due to COVID case ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeADM_0ftfusou00
Crowds at Boston Calling music festival on Friday,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
