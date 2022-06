CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A small plane crashed into storage units near Logan and Nationway early Monday morning. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 8AM, and the fire was contained around 8:30. The pilot, who was flying what authorities have called an experimental aircraft, was killed in the crash. However, no further injuries have been reported.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO