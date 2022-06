SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Severe thunderstorms brought up to golf ball sized hail to parts of the area early this morning. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service is advising to be prepared for more severe weather today and Monday. With an enhanced risk of severe weather, storms that form could include large hail, heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Check the forecast for updates this weekend, have a way to receive warnings, and know where to go if you need to seek shelter.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO