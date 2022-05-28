Thousands come, many from across U.S., to see Trump speak

CASPER – The first of thousands interested in seeing former President Donald Trump were lined up at the front of the Ford Wyoming Center as the sun rose Saturday morning.

By the time the doors were ready to open at 11 a.m., crowds of excited individuals dressed from head to toe in red, white and blue packed the parking lot. Many were eating at food trucks, buying gear from vendors and taking photos with one another as they prepared to go through security.

The words brother, sister and family were used over and over as attendees described what it was like to see masses of people heading into the center. Others said it was an expression of love.

“It makes you feel like you’re not alone,” said Dawn Marquardt, who drove 200 miles from La Barge to bask in the feeling of community at the rally, and to show her support for the candidates preparing for the state’s Republican primary. She was one of the many attendees who traveled hours to get here.

She said it was thrilling to be at the rally, not just because she is a Trump fan, but because she is an avid believer in Harriet Hageman’s campaign. Both Trump and Hageman were set to speak at the Ford Center later that afternoon. Trump endorses Hageman’s election bid.

Marquardt wants the contender for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to win the election, and remove current Republican Rep. Liz Cheney from office.

“I think she has not listened to what the Wyoming voters have wanted this past year,” Marquardt said of Cheney. “And so, I think that Harriet (Hageman) is going to listen to us and hopefully stand up for us, and fight for Wyoming.”

The main concern she hopes to see addressed by Hageman, an environmental attorney, is how to boost Wyoming’s economy through the minerals industry. Marquardt said the state needs to drill and mine more resources to provide energy for the entire country.

Solutions sought

Marquardt was not the only lifelong Wyoming native looking for solutions.

State Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, attended the event to speak to the thousands of attendees and also endorse Hageman.

Before she took to the stage, she was just another excited Republican waiting in line with her husband. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it was amazing to see so many patriots standing for the values of the Republican Party.

“Honestly, I can’t think of a better word for it,“ she said.

Later that afternoon, she voiced to the crowd that she believes sending Cheney’s challenger to Congress is the answer, and said they need to elect leaders such as Hageman at every level. Steinmetz said she is concerned as she watches Democrats destroy the U.S. economy, as inflation makes life harder by making it more costly to fill up a vehicle with gasoline and to afford to put food on the table.

“Democrats are literally running breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said to the thousands listening in the stands.

National attention

Those from out of state were also personally invested in Wyoming’s political races this summer. They spoke about what this means for the nation as the whole.

Bruce Whalen said he wants to see the Republican Party unite, because there is a struggle within America. He said many have sided with Democrats against the MAGA crowd, which he believes is 100 million strong nationally. (A Trump campaign slogan has been to Make America Great Again.) Whalen said Democrats don’t understand that Trump supporters are fighting for freedom.

This personally impacts Whalen, as he is a candidate for the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in South Dakota. He traveled close to six hours with his friends from his home at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, determined to show his support.

“We’re going to stand up,” he said while waiting in line. “If we don’t, we’re going to lose America right before our very eyes and become a giant Indian reservation, just like Pine Ridge, South Dakota, is.”

Members of the group of people he attended the event with said they were just as concerned as Whalen is with the state of the country.

Marguerite McPhillips said she is related to John and Samuel Adams, who signed the Declaration of Independence, and they would be turning over in their graves if they witnessed what was happening in America today.

“It sickens me that we’ve allowed ourselves to become a Third World nation,” she said. “And it sickens me because they fought hard for us.”

Vendors

Merchandise vendors from Michigan, Mark Gobie and Heather Zoellner, said they were also passionate about “taking back their country.”

But they said this was not their No. 1 priority in coming to the event. They travel nationwide to Trump rallies because they want to show their support by spreading love.

Gobie said the vibration and energy of the rallies drew him in, and it’s over the top.

“That’s how God is, he’s over the top, in your face,” he said. “And all these people here know that – we’re all on the same wavelength.”

His fellow vendor, Zoellner, said she was also inspired by the love, and also by the purpose of Trump’s rallies. She said she admired that he goes around the country to highlight individuals, whether it be for good or bad reasons. She said it is important to know who the best candidates were.

“We need good guys in Congress because there’s only 2% good,” Zoellner said. “That’s a very low number.”