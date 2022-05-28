ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: In photo finish, Squalicum's Andre Korbmacher sets WIAA state meet record in 300 hurdles

By SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

TACOMA - Squalicum junior Andre Korbmacher ran the race of his life on Saturday afternoon.

Shoulder to shoulder with Foster senior Lyricc Lopez over the final 100 meters, Korbmacher edged Lopez at the finish line to win the WIAA Class 2A 300 hurdles state championship.

Korbmacher's time? 36.30, which is a new state meet record. Lopez finished in 36.33.

Lopez, a University of Arizona commit, came into the race as the favorite after breaking a 36-year-old state record in the 300 hurdles earlier this month with a time of 36.26.

Watch the incredible race in the video above.

(Video by Joshua Hart)

