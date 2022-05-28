ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Second man pleads guilty in plot to attack Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento

By Jose Fabian
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rxN6_0ftftwJb00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Ian Benjamin Rogers pleaded guilty Friday to being involved in a conspiracy to bomb the Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento.

The DOJ said Rogers also pleaded guilty to weapons violations, including one count of possession of unregistered destructive devices and a count of possessing an illegal machine gun.

Rogers, a 46-year-old from Napa, was one of two men involved in the plot . Jarrod Copeland, a 38-year-old, had already pleaded guilty to conspiracy and the destruction of records.

According to court documents, Rogers was arrested in January of 2021 following a search of his home and business. Copeland, a Vallejo resident, was arrested in Sacramento in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLp56_0ftftwJb00
Ian Rogers, left, and Jarrod Copeland were arrested in 2021 for allegedly planning an attack in Sacramento.

“Rogers and Copeland began to plan an attack against a target or targets they associated with Democrats,” court documents read. “By November 29, 2020, they had identified the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, California as their first target … .”

Parents, city leaders speak out after gun found in 2nd grader’s desk

In their plea agreement, Rogers and Copeland said they started planning the attack in November 2020 after the presidential election.

“Rogers and Copeland were motivated by disappointment in the outcome of the last federal election,” said FBI assistant special agent Jon Blair.

Both men admitted that they talked about “throwing gas cans through the front windows of the building and igniting the gasoline to burn down the building,” the DOJ said.

The two men allegedly thought their attacks would start a “movement.” Officials said that messages show Copeland had told Rogers he tried to get support from an “anti-government militia.” He had also informed Rogers he “obtained material” that would help them with the plan.

Days before Rogers was arrested, court documents say he messaged Copeland and told him, “I want to blow up a democrat building bad.” Copeland allegedly agreed and said “plan attack.”

CHP cautions drivers ahead of Memorial Day weekend

On Jan. 15 2021, four days after the messages were exchanged, law enforcement searched Rogers’ home and seized between “45 and 50 firearms, including at least three fully-automatic weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and five pipe bombs.” He was arrested that same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIYsx_0ftftwJb00
Officers say they found several pipe bombs and a “White Privilege Card” when they searched Rogers’ home and business.

According to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent, officers also found a sticker related to the “Three-Percenters” on Rogers’ vehicle.

Learning of the arrest, Copeland got in touch with a militia group, to which he and Rogers were members, and was advised to “delete everything he had.”

Copeland was later arrested in Sacramento on July 14, 2021. Both men have been in custody since their arrest.

Rogers will be sentenced on Sept. 30. Meanwhile, Copeland’s sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

Related
vallejosun.com

Vallejo police captain leaving to take job in Las Vegas

VALLEJO – Police Chief Shawny Williams is losing another member of his command staff as Capt. Jason Potts has accepted a position with the Department of Public Safety for the City of Las Vegas, Potts confirmed to the Vallejo Sun on Tuesday. In Las Vegas, Potts will lead the...
VALLEJO, CA
mahoningmatters.com

Former executive gets prison for $1 billion solar fraud

A former executive of a California solar power company was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $620 million in restitution for his role in a $1 billion fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said. Alan Hansen, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy and money...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Napa, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘There Was A Lot Of Panic’: Off-Duty Vacaville Officer Speaks After Tackling Suspected Gunman At Fiesta Days

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover. A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night. “There’s gunshots, there’s gunshots over there,” a woman yells in the video. Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running. “There was a lot of screaming,” Cpl. Love said. “There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic.” Corporal Love saw people in the crowd pointing out the gunman, trying to hide...
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Memorial Day Weekend#Fbi Agent#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Doj#Fbi
KRON4 News

Vallejo fisherman sued in ‘egregious’ crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90 crab traps within the ecologically fragile area […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies after fight with neighbor outside Fairfield home, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man has died Tuesday morning after a fight with his neighbor, the Fairfield Police Department said. Officers are investigating it as homicide. Police said they were called to a hospital shortly before 11 a.m. about a 56-year-old man with stab wounds. This report led officers to go to a house in the 1200 block of Willet Court. There, they found a 41-year-old man dead inside his home.
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC10

Mtula Payton arrested | K Street Shooting Latest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police announced late Saturday night that Mtula Payton — an alleged suspect in the K Street shootout has been arrested. "Through their relentless investigation, our detectives developed information that Payton was residing at an apartment complex located in Las Vegas, Nevada," Sacramento police wrote in a press release. "Our detectives relayed this information to Las Vegas Metro Police Department in an effort to apprehend Payton."
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Body Found in Antioch Marina: Police

A body was found in the Antioch marina on Monday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call at around 3:45 p.m. from a man who said he saw a body lying face down in the water while he was out in a small canoe. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting shuts down Fiesta Days in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time due to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. At 7:44 p.m. officers heard a gunshot, the post states. They subsequently found an 18-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound in […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Terminated Sac Fire chief responds to complaint detailing harassment, workplace retaliation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After Sacramento City Fire Chief Gary Loesch wasfired Thursday, KCRA 3 spoke to the city and Loesch for answers. “It’s a shame. You take an oath to do a job. You do what’s right for the members, and more than anything, you do what’s right for the citizens, and then you watch your career and your reputation get destroyed,” Loesch said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Red Light Runner Kills Woman in Intersection Crash

Sacramento Woman Killed in Intersection by Negligent Driver. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers reported that the driver of a pickup went through a red light in Sacramento on May 27, T-boning another vehicle and killing the female driver in an intersection crash. The accident happened at the Elsie Avenue intersection with Stockton Boulevard around 8:30 in the morning. Witnesses to the deadly accident said the pickup ran the light and then broadsided an SUV that was legally passing through the intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: Doubling Down on Double Standards

Tim Byrd’s response to our last essay deserves a more prominent position than in “Comments,” so we’re posting it below, along with our reply. For those who don’t know, Mr. Byrd is Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow’s campaign manager. He is also a resident of Wood Colony and a graduate of Berkeley’s Boalt School of Law. To get a better understanding of the context of our remarks, please read our previous post here.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy