Auburn football HC Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat this coming season, but the worst-case scenario isn’t guaranteed. When Auburn has its back up against the wall, history tells us that’s when the Tigers thrive. With that said, though, very few years in the history of the Auburn football program have ever had the combination of low expectations and vitriol from sections of the fanbase towards the head coach.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO