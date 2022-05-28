ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Champions League Final MVP Thibaut Courtois Demands Respect After Shutting Out Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYhnS_0ftfsdtf00

Speaking after Real's 1-0 victory at the Stade de France in Paris, Courtois agreed that he was the main reason his side won.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the MVP in the 2022 Champions League final.

After making nine saves to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool's star-studded attack, there was no other candidate for the man of the match award.

Speaking after Real's 1-0 victory at the Stade de France in Paris, Courtois agreed that he was the main reason his side won.

Courtois also revealed that he had received messages on social media in the build up to the game from fans in England claiming he would be "get humbled".

Thibaut Courtois pictured celebrating after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final

IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

He told BT Sport : "Yesterday in a press conference I said that when Madrid play in finals they win. I'm on the good side of history.

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way saying that I would get humbled today but it was the other way around.

"I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work, to put respect on my name because I don't think I have enough respect, especially in England.

"I saw a lot of criticism, even after a great season, [claiming] that I was not good enough or whatever. I'm just really happy and proud of the performance of the team.

"We stuck through it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team."

Real beat Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City before getting the better of Liverpool in the final.

Courtois added: "I think we beat the best clubs of the world - together with us. If you see the year of City and Liverpool, they were unbelievable this season.

"They fought until the end in the Premier League. Liverpool won two cups. Today they were really strong and I think I played a great game and that was the difference, because we only had one chance and we scored it."

Courtois was a runner up against Real in the 2014 Champions League final while he was playing for Atletico Madrid.

He has won six trophies as a Real player - two La Liga titles, two Supercopa de Espana crowns, the 2018 Club World Cup and now the 2022 Champions League.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid
The Independent

Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix

Christian Horner celebrated Red Bull’s successful outing at the Monaco Grand Prix by pushing Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater into a trackside swimming pool.Sergio Perez secured the victory on Sunday, while teammate Max Verstappen came third to overtake Charles Leclerc as leader in the drivers’ standings.Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.After Sunday’s race, Horner was interviewed by Slater as the pair stood next to a...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

‘We are Formula One drivers’: Lewis Hamilton leads criticism of Monaco start

Lewis Hamilton said the start to Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix should not have been delayed because of rain, declaring: “We are Formula One drivers”.The sport’s most famous race was pushed back by nine minutes and then by an additional seven after a downpour.Two laps followed behind the safety car before race director Eduardo Freitas, officiating just his second F1 event, suspended the grand prix.A power outage then knocked out the starting lights, leading to a further 45-minute hold-up, with the seventh round of the campaign eventually starting – albeit behind the safety car – one hour and five minutes later...
MOTORSPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Simona Halep announces split with long-time manager

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has announced that she has parted ways with her long-time manager Virginia Ruzici. Halep, who turned professional in 2006, worked with Ruzici for 14 years. While announcing the split with Ruzici, Halep revealed she will be working from now with Nina Wennerstrom. "I would like...
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer who made Nazi salutes at West Ham match banned for three years

A professional golfer who admitted making several Nazi salutes towards Austrian fans during a West Ham game has been banned from attending football matches for three years. PGA professional Daniel Garner, 26, later told police that he was intoxicated when he attended the West Ham versus Rapid Vienna Europa League match at the London Stadium on 30 September 2021.
GOLF
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
847
Followers
764
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy