South Carolina lands commitment from Georgia offensive lineman

By Ben Portnoy
 3 days ago

South Carolina added a second piece to its 2023 football recruiting class on Saturday .

Three-star offensive lineman Trovon Baugh announced his commitment to USC through a social media post. He chose South Carolina over a top five that also included Arkansas, LSU, North Carolina and N.C. State.

Baugh, who stands 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, is rated the No. 618 player and No. 42 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. The rising senior played mostly right guard at Pace Academy in Atlanta last season, where he helped guide the Knights to over 1,500 yards rushing.

He visited for a USC practice in March and the spring game in April, and he saw and heard plenty from those visits to be convinced that South Carolina was where he wanted to call home.

“It’s a good staff with a high-powered offense that’s fast and physical,” Baugh said. “They are a program that’s always been there for me, showing the love from the coaches to the recruiting staff. They’ve supported me. I think the bond I created with everybody has been a major part, too.”

That bond is especially strong with Beamer. Early in the recruiting process, Baugh met with Beamer on a video call, and he was pretty much won over at that point.

“Coach Beamer, his vision is in the right place for South Carolina,” Baugh said. “I know Coach Beamer will be successful. We talk a lot and I told him whatever happens, it’s all right. I said whatever you do, you’re going to be OK. I have a lot of faith in Coach Beamer and the staff there.”

South Carolina now has two pledges in its 2023 class in Baugh and three-star safety Zahbari Sandy out of Washington, D.C. — Sandy announced his commitment May 8.

The Gamecocks finished the 2022 recruiting cycle with the No. 23 class in the country, per 247Sports’ team rankings.

Baugh said he will only take one official visit now that he’s committed, and that’s scheduled for USC June 24.

“I see myself fitting in as somebody that can come in and help early,” Baugh said. “I can play guard and center. With a lot of guys leaving, I feel I can really help, just hop in and make an impact and help the team get to where they want to be.”

— Phil Kornblut contributed to this story

South Carolina football 2023 commits

Zahbari Sandy, S — May 8

Trovon Baugh, OL — May 28

