Boston Calling impacted by severe weather, schedule changes on Day 2

Editor’s Note: It’s probably not accurate to say that the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage was the best-kept secret at this year’s Boston Calling, because it was heavily-attended all weekend long. But it definitely felt like a special place to be, as homegrown talent packed the central stage as national acts played on opposite ends of the sprawling Harvard Athletic Complex. Though Saturday’s slate was interrupted by the weather, Sunday’s Day 3 went out with a proverbial bang — Paper Tigers, Aaron and the Lord, Crooked Coast, and Cam Meekins delivered thrills n’ chills under the springtime sun, and Vanyaland’s Jason Greenough was there to capture it all. Check out his gallery up top, and scan through all our coverage of Boston Calling weekend. — Michael Marotta.
Comments / 0