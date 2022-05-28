ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Rally held in Luzerne County to end gun violence

By Sydney Kostus
 3 days ago

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An organization in Luzerne County took to the community Saturday calling for an end to gun violence.

In Dallas Saturday afternoon a line of mothers holding signs, standing along route 415 all to bring awareness to gun violence.

“I don’t want to have to worry every time they walk out the door if that’s going to be the last time that I see them,” stated Jessica Fadden, volunteer in Moms Demand Action

Jessica Fadden is part of the Luzerne County chapter of Moms Demand Action a national organization that calls for stronger gun laws and responsibility for gun ownership.

Fadden says she joined the group just days ago following the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas – where 21 people were killed.

“As soon as we heard the news from buffalo and texas, we started trying to throw this together because we sleep better at night if we know that we at least in some very small way tried to speak out,” said Melissa Janoski, volunteer in Moms Demand Action.

Janoski says the chapter helps shine a light on the educational side of gun safety – such as securing weapons inside a home to avoid accidental shootings of children.

“We’re not against guns, we’re not against the second amendment, we’re against the way America has allowed itself to be attacked in a way that happens in no other rich country,” explained Janoski.

Honking and waving – a sign of encouragement for the group’s ultimate goal: bringing awareness.

“It’s an opportunity to help them feel empowered to reach out to legislators, to join groups like this, to bring our wishes for our children’s communities to be safe, to bring those into reality,” said Fadden.

You can find more information about ‘Moms Demand Action’ and gun safety resources on their website

