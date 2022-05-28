ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Meals on Wheels to deliver on Memorial Day

By Austin Martin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKYiG_0ftfrCDx00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Memorial Day is all about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers came together with LifeCare Alliance to give back to the central Ohio community, making sure no one goes without a meal this holiday weekend.

It was a chance to give back, and right now, the need is continuing to grow.

Memorial Day events in central Ohio

“On Memorial Day, as is true on all holidays, we deliver our Meals on Wheels to thousands of people across central Ohio,” said Chuck Gehring, president and CEO of LifeCare Alliance.

LifeCare Alliance spent Saturday packing, loading, and handing out meals to those in need, especially on holidays or extended weekends.

“The meals delivered on Memorial Day are probably the only ones they’ll get that day,” Gehring said.

The organization is asking for volunteers to help out. Anyone who is interested can find more information on the LifeCare Alliance website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

New bishop of Columbus, Father Earl Fernandes, installed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The bishop-elect of Columbus, Father Earl K. Fernandes, will be ordained and installed today as the diocese’s 13th bishop at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Westerville. You can watch the full installation live in the video player above. Fernandes is the first person of color to be bishop in central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio strawberry picking season is "berry" good

OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Down a southwestern Franklin County gravel road, next to a barn, in a field, Allison Yoakam and her son Teddy are "berry" excited. "We wanted to pick some strawberries before they're all gone," she said. Some of the best, biggest, baddest, berries in central Ohio...
OBETZ, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County, Columbus offering up to $10K in childcare aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – $10,000 toward child care expenses could be yours, but you have to act now. Franklin County and the City of Columbus partnered to help families that need a boost. The effort is funded through the American Rescue Plan, which started with $11.4 million with much of that money still available. Funds […]
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin’s Memorial Day remembrance returns in person

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Memorial Day is a time to stop what you are doing and honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Hundreds of people gathered Monday in historic Dublin to do just that at the city’s Memorial Day ceremony. The event began with a processional lead by […]
DUBLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police leadership, community discuss changes in city policing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police leadership promised change at a conversation with community members Tuesday night. Organizers wanted it to be a chance for those who have been treated wrong or hurt by Columbus police to talk to leadership. “It’s going to take time and we’re asking for people to be patient with us […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Volunteers#Meals On Wheels#Wcmh#Lifecare Alliance#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

COTA launches $62 Summer Student Pass program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COTA is starting a new discount program aimed at providing students transportation during the summer.   For $62, any student enrolled in any school, college or university will have unlimited transit access from June 1 through Sept. 15, according to a release from COTA.   “The new Student Summer Pass Program […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP restores power in Whitehall after outage

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Numerous power outages were reported in Whitehall Tuesday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Police Department. An AEP Ohio spokesperson said at 2:43pm, all power was restored and that the outage was caused by an equipment issue at a nearby substation. Police said at 2:00pm there were “sporadic” outages throughout the city […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

National Veteran’s Memorial and Museum holds Memorial Day service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the sunshine and warm temperatures across central Ohio, many spend Monday’s holiday at the pool or cooking out with family and friends. On this Memorial Day, advocates for veterans are encouraging Americans to take time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The National Veteran’s Memorial and Museum held […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland Jewish News

Columbus leaders consider grocery store, restaurant to meet kosher needs

Jewish leaders are nearing a decision on a long-term solution to address the community’s need for kosher food after the Whitehall Kroger grocery store greatly reduced its offerings in late January. According to Adam Eisenberg of Sokol Eisenberg Insurance in Columbus, the leader of steering committee tasked with finding...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘They lost him’: USPS misroutes father’s cremated remains

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Angela Johnson, 51, waited anxiously for the postal carrier for three days, but her father’s cremated remains were nowhere in sight. And then, the afternoon the box of Thomas Moffet’s ashes arrived, Johnson said her regular postal carrier was away. The substitute carrier allegedly carried the box upside down and dropped […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man who lost father in Dayton shooting helping in Uvalde

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the Ulvade, Texas, community continues to mourn after last week’s mass shooting at an elementary school, a man from Ohio is about to travel there to support the families. The man, Dion Green, recently returned from Buffalo, where he helped families and the community there following the fatal mass shooting […]
cwcolumbus.com

Organizations work to combat violence during deadly weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a violent Sunday morning in Columbus, with two deadly shootings, local nonprofit organizations are coming together to try and combat violence at the root causes of the problem. "We're going to keep spreading the positive message, one person at a time," said David Thorton,...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio woman gored by bison at Yellowstone park

Ohio woman gored by bison at Yellowstone park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zee4y7. Grove City woman dies after being gored by bison …. Shooting, crash leaves 2 people dead on W. Broad …. Morning Forecast: June 1, 2022. Columbus police leadership, community discuss changes …. Tuesday evening forecast 5-31-22 Columbus faces two...
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dublin family transforms their yard into a fruit-yielding farm

Don and Lori Belock have long had an interest in the fruit cultivation process. After taking their children to various U-pick farms throughout central Ohio, though, the couple decided to start their very own at their suburban home in Dublin. “We’d always talked about buying some land and having a...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Shadowbox Live hosts free Memorial concert at the Columbus commons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a beautiful day to enjoy a free concert in the park. Shadowbox Live CEO Stacie Boord discusses hosting a free Memorial concert "Which One’s Pink" with Good Day Columbus Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Shadowbox Live’s Memorial Day weekend free performance of Which...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy