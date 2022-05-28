ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Dear Photograph

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Taking A Picture Of A Picture From The Past In The Present" "We all have moments we wish we could...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

This Simple Trick Leads to Better Landscape Photos

We are used to traveling to the most beautiful places with the aim of getting outstanding photographs. But when we import our images to Lightroom, we have often to accept that our photos are no more than the same old story that was photographed there already by thousands of others before. How can we get photographs that stand out?
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Are You Improvising in Your Landscape Photography?

When you are a landscape photographer, planning ahead is one of the most crucial things you can do to ensure good chances of success, but it is not the only way to work. Sometimes, finding a new location and exploring it without a preconceived plan can be a wonderful way to make images. This fantastic video follows an experienced landscape photographer as he does just that and shares some insights.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Helpful Advice for Better Landscape Photographs

Creating a successful landscape image takes a combination of technique, creative vision, planning, and often, just a smidgen of good fortune. If you would like to improve your landscape work, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced photographer offering some helpful advice. Coming to you from Mads...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Fstoppers

Things I Never Go Cheap on as a Professional Photographer

If you’re anything like me, you like to save as much on gear as possible. As expensive as gear is, there are some things I suggest you should not go cheap on. This list consists of stuff that is long-lasting and will not go out of date quickly. There...
LIFESTYLE
Fstoppers

One of the Benefits of Prime Lenses

Zoom and prime lenses both have their own purposes and respective pros and cons, although beginners typically default to using zooms, particularly since most kit lenses are of that variety. There are a few properties than should make you consider grabbing a prime lens instead, however, and this excellent video discusses one of the subtler reasons using one can benefit your photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

From the Devils Garden

This view is from Devil's Garden at Arches National Park and is composed of three vertical shots. f/10 ~ 1/200 sec ~ ISO 100 ~ 50mm (X3)
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Tranquility on the mountains

I went to the mountains after a long time with some hikers. We stayed at a lodge which is next to a lake. Despite not having slept all night, I woke up early morning and went to the lake to witness one of the most beautiful scenary.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy