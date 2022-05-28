Dear Photograph

We are used to traveling to the most beautiful places with the aim of getting outstanding photographs. But when we import our images to Lightroom, we have often to accept that our photos are no more than the same old story that was photographed there already by thousands of others before. How can we get photographs that stand out?
When you are a landscape photographer, planning ahead is one of the most crucial things you can do to ensure good chances of success, but it is not the only way to work. Sometimes, finding a new location and exploring it without a preconceived plan can be a wonderful way to make images. This fantastic video follows an experienced landscape photographer as he does just that and shares some insights.
Creating a successful landscape image takes a combination of technique, creative vision, planning, and often, just a smidgen of good fortune. If you would like to improve your landscape work, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced photographer offering some helpful advice. Coming to you from Mads...
WHEN Simon Thomas' wife Gemma started to experience headaches, GPs dismissed the symptoms. Not letting up, Gemma, 40, went to her local surgery three times, complaining of night sweats, bruising and fatigue. In November 2017 she developed a bruise on her thigh and her headaches became severe. She was told...
If you’re anything like me, you like to save as much on gear as possible. As expensive as gear is, there are some things I suggest you should not go cheap on. This list consists of stuff that is long-lasting and will not go out of date quickly. There...
Zoom and prime lenses both have their own purposes and respective pros and cons, although beginners typically default to using zooms, particularly since most kit lenses are of that variety. There are a few properties than should make you consider grabbing a prime lens instead, however, and this excellent video discusses one of the subtler reasons using one can benefit your photography.
Zendaya celebrated Tom Holland’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post. The actress, who’s been involved with Tom since last year and is normally very private about her personal life, shared a rare post alongside him.
RELATED:
Zendaya looks sophisticated and chic with new haircut on...
I went to the mountains after a long time with some hikers. We stayed at a lodge which is next to a lake. Despite not having slept all night, I woke up early morning and went to the lake to witness one of the most beautiful scenary.
Comments / 0