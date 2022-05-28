ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPW helps young bear spotted in residential area find new home

By Alina Lee
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A young bear was safely tranquilized by Colorado Parks & Wildlife to be transported back to its native home in the wild.

CPW and the Colorado Springs Police Department were called on reports of a small bear seen climbing a tree near the intersection of Chapman Drive and Solarglen Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzTp7_0ftfr58700
Courtesy of Ricky Brooks

CSPD said the bear was not showing any aggression but was tranquilized to be safely transported back to the wild. The bear was only about a year and a half old, according to CSPD.

A video from Ricky Brooks, a civilian onlooker, shows the young tranquilized bear waiting to be transported.

CSPD told Brooks the bear will be “cleaned, fed, watered and given a new home.”

