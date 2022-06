Authorities identified 20-year-old Noah Gurrola, from Bellevue, as the man who lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Saturday morning near Cle Elum. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 90, just west of Cle Elum at about 6:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, identified as Noah Gurrola, was heading eastbound on I-90 when his vehicle swerved off the roadway, flipped and slammed into a tree.

