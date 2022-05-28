ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Golf tournament to benefit drug addiction recovery

By Sydney Kostus
 3 days ago

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 200 golfers participated in a tournament to benefit those fighting drug addiction.

The Christopher Ryan Bone Golf Tournament kicked off its second annual event today at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club.

Bone died three years ago after health complications from substance use. His family has since raised more than $30,000 to help those in recovery from alcohol or drug addiction.

Bone’s mother says the event takes a village and she’s thankful for the community support.

“This has changed my whole life. It’s my passion, it’s my baby, and I’m doing this to end the stigma and tell everybody that it’s ok if you’re not okay,” stated Georgia Ann Bone.

The golf tournament was followed by a celebration of life for Christopher.

WBRE

Community parade steps off for 140th year

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several parades and ceremonies are taking place on Monday to pay tribute to those who died for our country. Since 1882, the borough of Ashley has been honoring those that paid the ultimate price in service to our country. “It’s an honor to be keeping this tradition going,” said Paul […]
ASHLEY, PA
WBRE

Remembering Veterans lost to a different war

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization wants us all to remember veterans we lost on the homefront fighting a different kind of war. The non-profit ‘Veterans Promise’ in Dickson City features what is named the “Wall of Heroes.’ It includes photos of local military men and women who lost their lives to […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Memorial Day Parade celebration in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston honored those who fought for our freedoms on this Memorial Day. Their parade kicked off Monday morning on Wyoming Avenue as Local and State Police, the Wyoming Valley Marching Band, and color guard, along with the ‘Irem Shrine’ were among the participants in Monday’s parade. One woman Eyewitness News […]
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Brensinger Brings Home 1st Place In Barebow U21 Women's Division At The USA Archery Field Nationals And World Trials

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 USA Archery Field Nationals and World Trials in Yankton, South Dakota are complete. And Schuylkill County barebow shooter Maggie Brensinger took 1st place in the U21 junior division for women. She also qualified for World Games this summer. The highest honor an archer can achieve shooting on re-curve bows without sights or stabilizers.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

