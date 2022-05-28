ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: An Uneven Series Debut Shows Flashes of What Makes Stars Wars Work

By Oliver Jones
Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor me there are few if any more devastating moments of cinematic heartbreak than the one that I experienced long ago in a galaxy far, far away—more specifically, on a muggy late spring day in 1999 in a pre-9/11 Manhattan. When I and my fellow fans finally got...

observer.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Alec Guinness
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
ComicBook

Star Wars: Why Obi-Wan Kenobi's Young Princess Leia Story Matters

Last weekend, the world was treated to the first two episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated new Disney+ television series set within the Star Wars universe. While the very idea of the project had been hyped up by fans from the second it was first rumored, the actual manifestation of it has arguably only made fans more excited, especially as the marketing for the show has teased elements like a long-awaited rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), and the exploration of the Inquisitor lore in live-action. But hidden amongst that was the premiere's biggest highlight — that Obi-Wan is sent on the series' entire hero's journey to rescue a young Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), who has been kidnapped as bait by bounty hunters with ties to the Inquisitors. The reveal, and the mere inclusion of Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi, has not only become one of the most buzzed-about elements of the show, but it might be one of the most significant story beats Star Wars has had during its Disney era.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Wars#Star Wars Day#Jedi Training
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
Observer

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Volume 1 Review: Worth the Hype (Mostly)

Along with shows like Euphoria, Ozark, and Barry, Stranger Things suffered a major gap in production because of COVID. Those series have all bounced back pretty well in the past year, putting a lot of pressure on Netflix’s $30 million-an-episode flagship show. The extended wait, the massive budget, and the season’s nine-hour run-time all beg the question: Will Stranger Things Season 4 (Volume 1) live up to the hype?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Polygon

Willow returns in first trailer for Lucasfilm’s new fantasy series

Lucasfilm’s new Disney Plus series based on Willow, the late ’80s fantasy film directed by Ron Howard and based on a story by George Lucas, is coming this fall. And the first trailer shows Warwick Davis, in this eponymous role as Willow Ufgood, returning to (perhaps reluctantly) contend with a new imbalance of good and evil.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
Observer

‘Barry’ S3E6 Recap: A Full Serving of Laughs With a Side of Dread

For the past few weeks on Barry, the laughs haven’t come easy. Bill Hader, Alex Berg and company have been using this season to ponder complicated emotional issues and to willfully peel away at the fun of their own premise, to great effect. Barry is a more challenging series than ever, and that’s admirable. All that being said, this week’s episode is the closest Barry has come to being a pure comedy in ages, and frankly thank God. “710N” is a gag-heavy episode that offers a full serving of laughs with a side of dread, rather than the other way around.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Lucasfilm Boss Confirms Return to Sequel Trilogy in Future Movies

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been divisive amongst fans and some of the events and decisions are still being discussed in the fandom up to this day. There have been questions lately about whether the franchise will explore that era again someday considering that their current live-action shows are connected mostly to the prequel and original trilogies. Now, it looks like we finally have the answer.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: James Earl Jones Confirmed As Voice Of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the June 1 episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. James Earl Jones is back as Darth Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The familiar voice of Jones is heard in the third episode, which dropped today. In the episode, Darth Vader is in one of his meditation chambers and gets word that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet. Obi-Wan is trying to get young Leia to a port where they’re going to transport her back to her parents. Vader goes to the mining planet with the Inquisitors to hunt down Obi-Wan....
NFL
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Has No Idea How The Series Will End

The third season of The Mandalorian is coming soon, with its new episodes announced to start releasing on Disney+ starting February of next year. The Star Wars series released a stunning new trailer during the recent Star Wars Celebration over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse of where Din Djarin and Grogu’s new journey will take them.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

Obi-Wan Kenobi recap: Episode 3 delivers a long-awaited reunion

The Star Wars prequel series isn't wasting any time. It’s week two of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus, with the Star Wars series settling into its Wednesday time slot. That means we’re back with another Obi-Wan Kenobi recap. The limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his iconic role...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy