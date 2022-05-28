‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: An Uneven Series Debut Shows Flashes of What Makes Stars Wars Work

Last weekend, the world was treated to the first two episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated new Disney+ television series set within the Star Wars universe. While the very idea of the project had been hyped up by fans from the second it was first rumored, the actual manifestation of it has arguably only made fans more excited, especially as the marketing for the show has teased elements like a long-awaited rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), and the exploration of the Inquisitor lore in live-action. But hidden amongst that was the premiere's biggest highlight — that Obi-Wan is sent on the series' entire hero's journey to rescue a young Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), who has been kidnapped as bait by bounty hunters with ties to the Inquisitors. The reveal, and the mere inclusion of Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi, has not only become one of the most buzzed-about elements of the show, but it might be one of the most significant story beats Star Wars has had during its Disney era.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO