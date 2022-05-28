ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Real Madrid won the Champions League because Thibaut Courtois was better than everyone

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago

In many ways, Liverpool was well on top against Real Madrid in the Champions League final. The Reds had more possession, more passes, more expected goals and outshot Madrid by twenty (24-4) .

It didn’t matter though, because Real Madrid had Thibaut Courtois.

The towering Belgian goalkeeper was invincible at Stade de France on Saturday, making a host of outstanding saves as Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 to win its 14th European crown.

Liverpool dominated in the early going, but Courtois produced two outstanding saves, first from Mohamed Salah and then from Sadio Mané.

Karim Benzema’s goal before the half was ruled out due to an offside call , but Real Madrid took the lead for real in the 59th minute, with Vinícius Júnior side-footing home at the back post after an incisive break from midfield.

At the time, Liverpool would’ve thought it had a great chance to at least level the game but Courtois came up big again…

And again.

It ended up being a record-setting performance for Courtois, whose nine saves was the most in a Champions League final in at least 18 years.

Afterwards, Courtois took the opportunity to take something of a victory lap in an interview with BT Sport. The ex-Chelsea goalkeeper has plenty of experience dealing with the English press and didn’t hesitate to air out some grievances.

“Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals they win. I was on the good side of history,” he said.

“I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled. Today it was the other way around.

“Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don’t think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season.”

Courtois won’t be reading any criticism of a performance that was so good, his coach could barely even find the right words to praise him.

Said Carlo Ancelotti of his goalkeeper: “Wow. Unbelievable. I can’t believe it.”

