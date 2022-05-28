ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice President in Buffalo for funeral

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris was in...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

Related
wxxinews.org

Peoples-Stokes: Tops Markets commits to reopening

On Saturday, following the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said that Tops has committed to reopening and that she hopes it will open in the next few weeks. "We can get this market open by I would hope the end of June. Totally redone on...
BUFFALO, NY
WABE

CNN anchor reflects on covering Buffalo mass shooting

CNN’s Victor Blackwell recently broke down into tears during his live report on the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. that resulted in the deaths of 10 Black adults. The clip of Blackwell talking with one of the victims’ family members went viral on social media....
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

VP Harris will be in Buffalo on Saturday for funeral of victim

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Buffalo on Saturday to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, one of the 10 victims of the Buffalo shooting on May 14. Rev. Al Sharpton made the announcement about the vice president's visit while he was speaking at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

What construction of new Bills stadium could mean for trade jobs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Building a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills will create 10,000 construction jobs, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The project is expected to cost $1.4 billion with New York State and Erie County contributing a combined $850 million. "Who’s going to build this? I’m really...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Lester Holt in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt has covered the big stories across the nation and world. In May, he was in Buffalo covering the mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson. 13 people were shot, 10 died and police arrested a self-proclaimed white supremacist who targeted Black people.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

GALLERY: VP Harris visits Buffalo for mass shooting victim’s funeral

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Buffalo Saturday for the funeral of Buffalo mass shooting victim 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield. Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pride Week begins in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week begins Tuesday to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and identity in Western New York. Buffalo will be celebrating Pride with a variety of events throughout this week and the month of June. On Tuesday, events include the annual LGBTQ+ flag raising in Niagara Square at...
WGRZ TV

May 28 - CarePatrol of Buffalo Niagara

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY CAREPATROL OF BUFFALO NIAGARA) One of the most difficult decisions any individual or family will ever have to make is finding the right place to live. If you're a senior with changing needs, that task can sometimes seem overwhelming. CarePatrol of Buffalo Niagara is set up to assist individuals and families find the best communities for seniors. They dedicate their time to assess all the needs of the seniors they work with. To find out more, head over to their website at www.carepatrol.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 463-2966. You can also learn more about all of their community events by visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/carepatrolbuffaloniagara.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Pastor Buys Gas For Western New York Residents

If you have already gotten to your desk this morning, you probably noticed that the price of gas has not changed much. While there is a “gas tax holiday” coming to Western New York starting June 1st, one pastor from Michigan decided that he could not wait any longer before stepping in to help out.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Western New York Veterans Cemetery Memorial service

CORFU, N.Y. (WHEC) — Memorial Day services have started around Western New York ahead of the holiday Monday. On Sunday the Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu hosted its first inaugural Memorial Day ceremony. "It is the least we can do to show our gratitude for their sacrifice....
CORFU, NY
WKBW-TV

Medina native Melanie Green to compete in U.S. Women's Open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low scores and accolades galore, Melanie Green is having a season to remember on the golf course. "Proving to myself that the hard work I am doing, is paying off," Green said. It wasn't too long ago that Green was golfing for the Medina Mustangs,...
MEDINA, NY
WIVB

News 4’s Melanie Orlins announces departure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Esteemed News 4 anchor Melanie Orlins announced on air Friday that she will be leaving the station next week after five years on Wake Up! and News 4 at Noon. Her last day will be Friday, June 3. “I quickly learned why it’s called The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy