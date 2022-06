A Lincoln man ended up in jail after police say he pointed a gun at a man walking his dog through an alley near 31st and P Street around 6:45 Monday night. “Arriving officers contacted the victim, who advised they were walking their dog through the alley when additional dogs fenced in a yard began barking at them. The victim then described the resident of the house exited and pointed a handgun at them,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO