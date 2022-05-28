ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Donations needed after dozens of feral dogs rescued in Dickson County

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37T3ly_0ftfpeob00

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humane Society of Dickson County is in desperate need of donations as employees work to rescue an estimated 37 feral dogs.

Officials said a Veteran was evicted from his home after not being able to afford the rent. The man went to go live with his daughter out of state and left behind several dozen dogs he had been feeding outside his home.

“You look at them and your heart breaks,” said Vivienne Akhdary, General Manager of the Humane Society of Dickson County. “I’m not blaming him for this because I don’t know the circumstances of when this started. My guess is he was probably trying to feed them to help them, but he didn’t have the resources or the ability to reach out for help to get them under control and it’s been an ongoing problem for years.”

Many of the dogs were found suffering from a variety of medical conditions, including skin rashes and parasites. Humane Society workers estimate the average cost to treat each animal will be around $1,500.

Humane Society of Dickson County works to rescue dozens of dogs

As of Saturday evening, seven dogs had been rescued. The Humane Society plans to bring in the rest over the next several days.

“We can’t leave them out there. You just can’t abandon them to that, but we need help, we need help desperately with fosters, adopters, rescues out there, we’re just really struggling,” Akhdary said.

Metro Public Health Department to inspect 900+ pools ahead of summer

The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations, volunteers, foster help, and help from any animal rescue agency that can offer assistance at this time.

“They’ve never had a fair shot to have the kind of life that they should have. I’m sure there are some we are going to have to euthanize,” Akhdary said. “But most dogs are very resilient and if you spend a little time and give them a little TLC, they learn to trust you, they’ll be your best friends.”

For more information on how to help, click here.

Akhdary strongly encouraged pet owners to spay and neuter their animals to help prevent similar situations in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Dickson County, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
103GBF

Paranormal Convention With a Passion for Animal Rescue is Coming to Tennessee

Haunted with a twist of rescuing animals? Where do I sign up??. A Haunting Convention With a Sweet Spot for Rescue Animals. Coming to Tennessee is Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con. It's a convention about all things paranormal, while also raising money to help rescue animals. Here's what Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con have to say about their convention on their Facebook page:
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Animal Rescue#Veteran#Feral Dogs#Charity#The Humane Society
WSMV

Newborn screening detects rare genetic disorder

Smyrna was one of many communities across Middle Tennessee to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Inspiring students to love learning, that's what one Metro teacher manages to accomplish every day as he turns his classroom into a "hands on" experience. Franklin woman remembers husband who died in Iraq.
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
WSMV

Murfreesboro family without AC in apartment for weeks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family said they have been without air conditioning in their apartment for weeks, all this as temperatures heat up Monday and are expected to rise during the week. Brandy Paris and her family live in Waterford Place. She said they have been without air...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man beats cleaning lady with broomstick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for allegedly striking a woman repeatedly with a broken broomstick in his apartment. According to the arrest affidavit, two residents at the apartment complex heard a woman yelling, “help me,” from another unit on May 24. The two men went to the unit and knocked on the door and said a man opened it while holding a woman by the shirt with his other hand. The woman ran out of the room and the men called the police, according to the affidavit.
NASHVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Porch pirate steals family’s cherished chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a different twist to porch pirates, surveillance video circling the internet show chairs being taken from porches. One family said they lost more than just furniture. The Coleman family said a chair that was stolen from their porch on Friday can’t be replaced.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy